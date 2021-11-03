Ed Giangrasse joins DRC as Senior Sales Director

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Research Corporation (DRC), an industry leading provider of cloud-based enterprise solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that Ed Giangrasse has joined the company as the Senior Sales Director. In this role Ed will direct and develop sales strategies for new and existing clients. Ed brings deep P&C industry experience from his work for P&C carriers, consulting firms and software vendors. He will help DRC expand its presence and promotion of its innovative software solutions.

On joining DRC, Giangrasse states, "'It's the right moment for me to join DRC. The company offers a versatile and valuable suite of highly-adaptive software solutions for P&C insurers and was an early leader in adopting cloud technologies. That track record is very appealing to P&C Carriers and MGA's today. DRC has been developing insurance solutions for a long time – the team has a great institutional knowledge base about the business of insurance and the technologies needed to support it, along with a great "customer-first" culture. It's a privilege and a pleasure to work for a company that believes in the products and solutions we develop and deliver."

"Ed Giangrasse is a great strategic addition to our growing team," said Rob Whitton, Vice President of Business Development at DRC. "His broad experience in insurance technology and nuanced understanding of customer needs allows him to pair the right DRC technology solution for each customer regardless of where they currently are on their journey to the cloud. Ed represents the best of our business development approach of adding outsized value that allows us to grow with the success of our customers."

About DRC

DRC provides innovative, cloud-based, enterprise solutions to P&C insurance companies looking to boost their business development efforts, reduce administrative overhead, and accelerate speed-to-market for their products through automation. RS X Rating, DRC's no-code rating solution, gives actuaries the ability to configure powerful automation functions without IT assistance, and to price risks and model products, no matter how complex, all through a familiar Microsoft Excel® interface. DRC's flagship product is the DRC Insurance Platform, a full-service policy administration system, including portals, quoting, billing, claims, and advanced analytics, powered by RS X Rating, and engineered to streamline internal processes and empower business users within a secure and robust enterprise ecosystem. DRC has remained committed to total customer satisfaction throughout its 50-year history, and its clients, running the gamut of size and scope from large global carriers to regional start-ups, continue to rely on DRC's trusted solutions to manage over $7 billion in written premium. To learn more about visit www.decisionresearch.com.

