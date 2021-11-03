NetBase Quid Appoints Seujan Bertram as Chief Operating Officer

Experienced operational executive tapped to lead NetBase Quid through its next stage of growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetBase Quid , a global leader in AI-powered consumer and market intelligence, today announced that Seujan Bertram has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer.

NetBase Quid

"Seujan is a performance-driven culture leader with extensive knowledge and experience in leading growth and transformation at the most successful companies in the world," said NetBase Quid Chairman and CEO, Peter Caswell. "She has built, led, and scaled functionally and geographically diverse teams at Starbucks, Tableau, and OpenMarket to deliver the highest level of services for customers and employees. We are very excited to have her join NetBase Quid, helping to lead the company in our next phase of growth."

As Chief Operating Officer, she will be responsible for Account Management, Business Analytics, Customer Success, Customer Experience, Consulting, and Professional Services. Seujan will continue our mission of putting our customers at the center of everything we do, taking the lead in driving accelerated growth, and scaling the organization while delivering operational excellence across the company.

She brings over 25 years of diverse leadership experience with a strategic people-first approach to her new role as Chief Operating Officer. Before she was appointed COO, Seujan was the Vice President of Global Operations and Customer Services at OpenMarket and previously held leadership roles at Tableau and Starbucks.

"I'm excited to take on and continue my journey in an operations executive role that incorporates my passions for customers, data & insights, and culture," said Seujan Bertram. "I'm looking forward to making an immediate positive impact on NetBase Quid customers and maximizing the value they receive as the company continues to grow and excel in providing world-class customer experiences."

In 2021, NetBase Quid was selected to join the Twitter Official Partner Program, was the first vendor to receive Reddit Data Program certification and was named a Leader in the 2021 Forrester New Wave: AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Platforms as it continues to cement itself as the leading innovator in the consumer and market intelligence landscape.

About NetBase Quid

We make the world make sense.

We deliver AI-powered consumer and market intelligence to enable business reinvention in a noisy and unpredictable world.

Our platform uses advanced artificial intelligence to process billions of indexed resources across all forms of structured and unstructured data, empowering brand, agency, and consulting services customers to make smart, data-driven decisions accurately, quickly, and efficiently.

We are the trusted partner of Coca-Cola, Ogilvy, T-Mobile, United Airlines, YUM! Brands, Walmart, Hyundai, Wunderman Thompson, Microsoft, BCG, and The New York Times. Learn more at www.netbasequid.com

