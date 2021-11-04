Baptist Health South Florida & Mind Body Social extend wellness & mental health events partnership until 2024

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baptist Health South Florida signs multi-year agreement with Mind Body Social (MBS) to extend and expand current health & wellness activation partnership.

A dance workout instructor leads the crowd at a Wellness Wednesday event in Doral, Florida. The series is part of the ongoing partnership between Mind Body Social and Baptist Health, which started in 2019 and has just been extended and expanded to continue offering free community fitness & wellness events throughout South Florida until 2024

Mind Body Social's mission to provide wellness opportunities to as many people as possible is supported by Baptist Health's sponsorship of weekly health, fitness & wellness events throughout South Florida, from West Palm Beach to Doral.

"Baptist Health is excited to expand our partnership with Mind Body Social which reinforces our dedication to making free health and wellness programming accessible to all of the communities we serve. We are grateful for the trusted partnership with MBS and look forward to an even brighter future together by continuing to engage our community in meaningful ways," said Lissette Egues, Vice President, Baptist Outpatient Services.

The partnership includes weekly virtual events, a sponsorship of Mind Body Social's W.O.W (Week of Wellness) series and the continuation of MBS's Wellness Wednesday, a monthly, in-person pop-up event in Plantation, Palm Beach and Doral. Mind Body Social will also produce 4 virtual specials per year from iconic locations throughout South Florida.

"Mind Body Social was founded on the idea of working with people who bring us joy, to create moments that make us and our community better…and that is EXACTLY what Baptist Health helps us do", said co-founders Luis Sanabria and Jose Antonio Hernandez.

For more information on all events, visit www.MindBodySocialEvents.com , @mind_body_social , or email info@mindbodysocialevents.com

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, more than 23,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Mind Body Social:

Mind Body Social was founded as a wholistic, solution-based platform with the community at the center of it all. After years of working together on large- and small-scale concerts and tours throughout the United States, and individually spearheading corporate marketing, partnerships and sponsorships for national and global brands, co-founders, Luis Sanabria and Jose Antonio Hernandez, now bring their expertise and connections to creating ongoing event programs that help make people's lives better with inspiring, innovative, exciting and practical tools for a balanced mind and body and a healthier connection to one's self and others. More information at mindbodysocialevents.com

