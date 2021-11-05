Architectural Surfaces Joins Together with Ceramic Matrix

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Architectural Surfaces, a leading importer and distributor of natural stone, engineered stone and tile for residential and commercial applications, announces a strategic combination with Ceramic Matrix, a Florida-based distributor of tile, pavers, and slabs including stone, porcelain, and glass. The partnership will allow Ceramic Matrix to offer customers the same great products and service along with additional resources including access to more natural stone, and an established quartz product line with the ability to expand across existing facilities.

Patrick Dussinger, President of Architectural Surfaces commented "We're thrilled to welcome Ceramic Matrix to the Architectural Surfaces family. We look forward to evolving together to bring customers improved access to phenomenal products, while providing increased capabilities that a national company can deliver. Central and South Florida are strategically important markets and we see the opportunity for strong growth."

"Ceramic Matrix will continue to serve customers with superb products, service and people. We'll also now have the added benefit of a strong national partner to help drive innovation and growth," says Glen Chami, President of Ceramic Matrix.

ABOUT ARCHITECTURAL SURFACES

Architectural Surfaces is a national company with the soul of a family business and a leading importer and distributor of natural stone, engineered stone and tile for residential and commercial applications. The strength of our global sourcing and national presence allows us to offer a deep inventory of the finest quality materials delivered when and where you need them, while our local roots ensure a commitment to knowledge and relationships that run deeper than any transaction.

Architectural Surfaces is owned by Sun Capital Partners, a global private equity firm focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to accelerate value creation. www.suncappart.com

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Andrew Evans

737-218-0225

andrewe@arcsurfaces.com

