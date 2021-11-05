Capital Clarity Advises ICIX in its Acquisition by Riskonnect

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Clarity today announced that it represented ICIX, a California-based value chain governance company that empowers businesses to manage, monitor and verify ESG performance, in its acquisition by Thoma Bravo-backed Riskonnect, a specialist in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions. The acquisition accelerates Riskonnect's global growth by expanding its IRM product suite to better serve the increasing risk and compliance demands of the fast-growing ESG market.

"Globally, companies are under increasing pressure from investors to manage all aspects of ESG, and we are seeing an increased need for ESG to be incorporated into the enterprise GRC roadmap," added John Cooper, Managing Partner at Capital Clarity, "We anticipate that we will see further market consolidation in ESG and GRC as industry leaders like Riskonnect and ICIX strive to create holistic integrated risk management platforms."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Capital Clarity

Capital Clarity offers a refined approach to investment banking that emphasizes long-term partnership with investors and management teams. Our leadership team has a combined experience of 80 years in financial advisory, mergers & acquisitions, corporate development and private equity. We combine advisory expertise with deep industry knowledge and long-standing buyer and investor relationships to create successful outcomes for our clients. Enterprise, GRC and ESG software are among Capital Clarity's primary areas of technology focus and expertise.

