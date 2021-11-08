Serial Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk joins Gymshark's Advisory Board

SOLIHULL, UK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gymshark, the fitness community and apparel brand, today announces that serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk is joining the company as an advisor to the board. In this capacity, Gary will lend his expertise in areas from ecommerce and digital marketing to business strategy and consumer attention.

This latest appointment comes as Gymshark rapidly expands its global proposition. Since opening its US headquarters in Denver last year, it already counts over 100 members of staff in its workforce.

With a mission to unite the conditioning community, Gymshark is one of the UK's true retail success stories. Founded in a garage in Birmingham by Ben Francis in 2012, the company has gone from strength to strength and now employs almost 1000 people globally. It operates in over 180 countries, has six offices worldwide and has an audience of over 17 million across the globe. In its last financial year, it turned over £400 million and, last year, became only the second British company to achieve 'unicorn' status (a valuation of over 1 billion).

Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur and serves as the Chairman of VaynerX and the CEO of VaynerMedia . He is considered one of the leading global minds on what's next in culture, relevance and the internet. Whether its emerging artists, esports, NFT investing or digital communications, Gary understands how to bring brand relevance to the forefront. He is a prolific angel investor with early investments in companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo, Snapchat, Coinbase and Uber.

Ben Francis, Founder and CEO of Gymshark said: "I'm absolutely buzzing to have Gary join us as an advisor to our board. He doesn't really need an introduction and his presence, counsel and influence will go a long way to helping Gymshark become the global leader we genuinely believe we can be. I can't wait for the next board meeting".

Gary Vaynerchuk said: "I've been following the Gymshark story for some time now and have been watching what Ben and the team have achieved in such a short space of time. I've no doubt they can replicate the phenomenal success they've had in the UK in the US and beyond and I am excited to join their advisory board."

