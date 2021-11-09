Carlton McCoy Named to The Culinary Institute of America's Board of Trustees

HYDE PARK, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culinary Institute of America named Carlton McCoy, a 2006 CIA alumnus and managing partner of Lawrence Wine Estates, to its board of trustees during its annual meeting last month.

McCoy's career achievements include, at age 28, becoming one of the youngest people and second African American to earn the prestigious title of Master Sommelier. In addition, he has worked in such renowned restaurants as Thomas Keller's Per Se, Eric Ziebold's Cityzen, Marcus Samuelsson's Aquavit, and The Little Nell in Aspen, CO, where he served as wine director.

In 2020, he was named managing partner of Lawrence Wine Estates, overseeing the purchase of Burgess Cellars, Stony Hill Vineyards, as well as the Haynes Vineyard and the historical Wildwood Vineyard in Rutherford. He is also a co-founder of The Roots Fund, a non-profit that focuses on creating educational and employment opportunities for our BIPOC community.

"It is an honor to welcome Carlton to our board of trustees," said CIA President Dr. Tim Ryan said. "His knowledge and experience will help us continue to advance the college's educational mission and deliver the world's premier culinary education."

The CIA Board of Trustees consists of 25 highly respected leaders in the foodservice industry and business world. They provide expert governance and guidance for the not-for-profit college and are not compensated for their services.

About The Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world's premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in foodservice and hospitality, the independent, not-for-profit CIA offers master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry and its worldwide network of more than 50,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.

