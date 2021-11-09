FlexXray Expands With Foreign Material QA Hold Resolution Facility In Fort Mill, South Carolina

FORT MILL, S.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexXray announces the opening of a new state-of-the-art, USDA and FDA-registered inspection facility specializing in foreign material QA Hold resolution services located at 3436 Stateview Blvd, #101, Fort Mill, SC 29715. The demand for FlexXray's industry-leading services in the Southeast region has rapidly increased among the vital food and beverage production facilities in this area of the country.

FlexXray's newest facility in South Carolina.

The new 42,000-square-foot facility will provide the fastest, safest and most accurate foreign material inspection and QA Hold resolution services to food and product manufacturers across the Southeastern United States. This new facility will feature multiple inspection lines using FlexXray's new proprietary next-generation advanced digital technology to find contaminants, including plastic and metal, down to .2mm in size. This new facility will have an initial capacity to process up to ten truckloads of product per day. In addition to FlexXray's well-known x-ray inspection services, this new facility will also offer shrink bundling, can and jar dud detection, contaminant retrieval, manual sorting and packaging, and metal detection.

"We've seen a significant increase in demand for our foreign material inspection and QA Hold resolutions services in the Southeast due to the strong immediate return on investment our customers receive from these services. We are opening this new plant to be closer to our customers so they can take full advantage of our next-generation technology which can detect contaminants, including plastic that other systems can't detect. We are delighted to take this next step in our long-term vision to serve food producers throughout the United States with fast and effective advanced solutions via conveniently located regional service centers," said FlexXray CEO Randy Jesberg.

At full capacity, this new facility will run 24 hours per day with multiple shifts and inspect over twelve truckloads of product every day. The facility will feature the ability to inspect multiple trucks simultaneously, including the ability to inspect an entire truck in as little as two hours - while the driver waits. It also has extensive warehouse storage to accommodate customer projects of all types and sizes.

"Our new facility in Fort Mill was designed to provide faster inspections and reduce freight costs for customers and facilities in the Southeast region of the U.S. We are closer than ever before to our East Coast customers and are proud to serve them with the same accuracy, safety and customer service that they have come to expect from our other facilities. The trust our customers place in us to handle their product like it is our own is of the utmost importance to us. We designed every aspect of this inspection facility with a food safety and customer-first mindset," said FlexXray Vice President Chris Keith.

FlexXray's new facility will initially provide 60 to 80 additional jobs for the Fort Mill, South Carolina area. FlexXray looks forward to advancing its commitment to product safety in the food and beverage industry while continuing to serve customers with the best quality and customer service in the industry.

Visit www.FlexXray.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/flexxray/ to learn more.

About FlexXray

With locations in Texas, Illinois, South Carolina and Connecticut, FlexXray is the leading x-ray inspection and recovery service for the food industry. FlexXray's advanced processes offer a unique service to processors and manufacturers to quickly and easily resolve foreign material QA holds to save time, money, valuable product and brand reputation. More than 1,100 customer plants across the US and Canada trust FlexXray with their inspection needs to supplement their internal investigation into foreign material holds and make faster final disposition of those holds.

FlexXray logo.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FlexXray