Polaris RZR Pro R® and RZR Turbo R® Factory Tuned For Performance with Rockford Fosgate® Audio

Both 2022 Models Available with Stage 2 Audio Systems
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, delights riders with high performance audio systems factory installed in 2022 Polaris RZR Pro R® and RZR Turbo R®. Designed and engineered with the Polaris team to ensure the best audio integration, these systems are factory tuned for a class-leading experience.

(PRNewsfoto/Rockford Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Rockford Corporation)
RZR Pro R® and RZR Turbo R® are available with a Stage 2 audio system designed to perform in the outdoors

The two-passenger RZR Pro R® and RZR Turbo R® are available with a Stage 2 audio system designed to perform in the outdoors. This includes a 400-watt 4 channel amplifier, two 6.5-inch front speakers with durable injection molded woofers, 1-inch tweeters positioned rider centric for next level sound, and either Ride Command™ or the Rockford PMX-2 source unit. The 4-passenger vehicles also come equipped with Stage 2 factory audio plus rear 6.5-inch coaxial speakers housed-in off-road ready factory enclosures.

Both the two-passenger and four-passenger vehicles allow the rider to dial in their own audio experience with upgradeable options. Add bass with a 10-inch subwoofer powered by an additional 400-watt amplifier. In this Enclosed Bass Ecosystem (E.B.E™), the powered subwoofer and amplifier are built to the exact vehicle specifications for maximized bass performance and superior reliability. This all-in-one ecosystem houses everything you need for top tier bass output. Add more speakers to either the two-passenger or four-passenger vehicles by adding optional 6.5-inch coaxial speakers housed in moto-cans that securely mount to the frame.

The Rockford Fosgate® Stage 2 audio system and upgrade options feature Rockford's ORR™ (Off-Road-Ready) technology so they are over built for the outdoors. Every part was designed to withstand the elements, ensuring that drivers enjoy crystal-clear sound at any speed, in any driving condition.

For those looking for the ultimate upgrade option, visit the Polaris parts counter to learn more about the Rockford Fosgate Stage 5 System for the RZR Pro R® and RZR Turbo R®.

For more details: RZR Pro R® RZR Turbo R® Polaris.com

About Rockford Corporation
Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate®.

RZR Pro-R® and RZR Turbo R® are registered trademarks of Polaris Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polaris-rzr-pro-r-and-rzr-turbo-r-factory-tuned-for-performance-with-rockford-fosgate-audio-301420446.html

SOURCE Rockford Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.