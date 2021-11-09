Star Royalties to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 11th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Royalties Ltd. (the "Company" or "Star Royalties") (TSXV: STRR, OTCQX: STRFF), the world's first carbon negative gold royalty platform, is pleased to announce that Alex Pernin, CEO and Director will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 11th.

DATE: November 11th, 2021

TIME: 4pm EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3mismqK

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Star Royalties Highlights

Star Royalties Creates World's First Carbon Negative Gold Royalty Platform

Star Royalties Completes Acquisition of 2% NSR Royalty on Elk Gold Mine in BC, Canada

Star Royalties Highlights Increased Mineral Resources at Sabre Gold's Copperstone Gold Mine

About Star Royalties Ltd.

Star Royalties Ltd. is a precious metals and green royalty and streaming investment company. The Company created the world's first carbon negative gold royalty platform and offers investors gold exposure with an increasingly negative carbon footprint. The Company's objective is to provide wealth creation through accretive transaction structuring and asset life extension with superior alignment to both counterparties and shareholders.

