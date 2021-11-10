Brookdale Senior Living Recognized by Women's Forum of New York as 2021 Corporate Champion

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is named a Women's Forum of New York "Corporate Champion" today for achieving at least 35% representation of women on its Board of Directors. Brookdale has exceeded that goal. Women make up 44% of its Board of Directors.

2021 Corporate Champion - Brookdale Senior Living

"Our culture of compassionate care extends to everyone: our residents and associates alike. Diverse perspectives lead to better business decisions that benefit our residents, associates and shareholders," said Lucinda "Cindy" Baier, Brookdale's President and Chief Executive Officer. "I'm proud of the work our team has done and will continue to do as we create a more inclusive workplace where everyone has the ability to be themselves."

In addition to Baier, who also serves as a Director, the other women on Brookdale's Board include Director Victoria L. Freed, Senior Vice President of Sales, Trade Support and Service for Royal Caribbean; Director Rita Johnson-Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RJM Enterprises; and Director Denise W. Warren, former Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of WakeMed Health and Hospitals.

"As the leading provider of senior living, it's important that the Board of Directors be representative of the diverse communities Brookdale serves," said Guy Sansone, Non-Executive Chairman of Brookdale's Board of Directors. "The Board benefits from the diversity of thought each member brings. It allows us to be innovative and further advance the company."

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, and Alzheimer's and dementia care communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale operates and manages 682 communities in 41 states as of September 30, 2021, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com.

