Chemomab Announces Poster Presentation at AASLD's The Liver Meeting® 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced a poster presentation at The Liver Meeting® 2021, hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), being held virtually November 12-15, 2021.

The preclinical poster, entitled: "CCL24 Overexpression Resulting From Bile Duct Injury Induces an Inflammatory-Fibrotic Vicious Cycle in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis," highlights the role of the soluble protein CCL24 in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) pathophysiology. CCL24 is the target for Chemomab's first-in-class monoclonal antibody CM-101, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of PSC.

CCL24, which is expressed by both bile duct epithelial cells and inflammatory cells, was shown to play an important role in promoting inflammation and fibrosis in the livers of PSC patients. The studies reported in the Chemomab poster were designed to provide additional insight into these mechanisms. In these studies, Chemomab researchers focused on the injured areas in the bile duct that initiate and promote the development of PSC inflammatory-fibrotic liver damage in a vicious cycle.

The study results confirmed that human PSC liver biopsies show high CCL24 expression in both bile duct epithelial cells and recruited inflammatory cells. Importantly, CCR3, the receptor for CCL24, was found to be expressed on both immune cells and activated myofibroblasts, reflecting CCL24's ability to induce the activity of these cells. The studies also demonstrated that inhibiting CCL24 function with CM-101 led to improvement of PSC liver injury in mouse models of the disease.

"These results further strengthen our previously published data showing that CCL24 induces liver inflammation and fibrosis," said Adi Mor, PhD, co-founder and CSO of Chemomab. "Furthermore, we show that treating knockout mice that spontaneously develop PSC-like disease with our anti-CCL24 antibody reduced liver inflammation, liver fibrosis and proliferation of the epithelial cells that line the bile ducts. The ability of CM-101 in these preclinical studies to interfere with the core mechanisms that drive PSC pathophysiology are encouraging, providing further evidence that it has the potential to be an effective treatment for PSC, as well as for other fibrotic and inflammatory diseases."

The Liver Meeting 2021 hosted by AASLD is the world's premier meeting on liver disease providing access to the most cutting-edge science in the field. More information can be found at https://www.aasld.org/the-liver-meeting

A copy of the poster will be available at the R&D portion of the company's website starting on November 12, 2021.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in two Phase 2 safety and efficacy trials--one in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and the second in patients with liver fibrosis, with a third Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to begin early in 2022.

For more information on Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

Forward Looking Statements

