Exiger Receives $70 Million Growth Facility from Monroe Capital Capital Raise to Continue to Scale Exiger's Award-Winning DDIQ Technology for Third Party Risk Management, Supply Chain Risk Management and Know Your Customer Solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the global market leader in tech and technology-enabled compliance and risk management solutions, announced today that it has received a $70 million senior credit facility from Monroe Capital, LLC ("Monroe") to support its continued growth.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, Exiger arms the world's largest corporations, financial institutions and government entities with technology-enabled and Software as a Service ("SaaS") solutions that allow a proactive approach to risk and compliance. Exiger has expanded its offerings to: create consistency across a market that is struggling with an ever-growing vendor risk landscape, and address the need for third-party, supply chain, cyber and ESG risk solutions.

Global organizations need to understand their risk exposure in real-time in order to manage the unabating demands of today's regulatory and risk environment. Exiger has transformed the way these companies find, assess and decision those risks through its AI-powered software engine, DDIQ.

Designed to drive measurable change in how entities are vetted at an unprecedented scale, Exiger's DDIQ is trusted amongst the world's largest financial institutions, corporations, and government agencies, including over 90 of the Fortune 250. Over the past four years, Exiger has achieved in excess of 100% compound annual growth in software license revenue worldwide, winning multiple AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards.

This capital will be used to fuel further investment in the growth of Exiger's DDIQ technology including for Third Party Risk Management, Supply Chain Risk Management, and Know Your Customer solutions.

Exiger is revolutionizing the way banks, corporations, and governments manage risk through its combination of technology-enabled and SaaS solutions. In recognition of the growing volume and complexity of data and regulation, Exiger is committed to creating a more sustainable risk and compliance environment through its holistic and innovative approach to problem solving. Powered by DDIQ and Insight 3PM, Exiger takes an analytics-led, tech and tech-enabled approach to everything we do.

