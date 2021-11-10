HAP Medicare Advantage Plans Receive US News Top Ranking U.S. News & World Report names HAP to its 2022 list of "Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage"

DETROIT, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan (HAP), a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan, was named a "Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage Plans" by U.S. News & World Report. HAP is one of only three insurers in Michigan to earn the prestigious recognition.

(PRNewsfoto/Health Alliance Plan)

The U.S. News & World Report award is based on data provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The annual Star Ratings given out by CMS measure the experiences Medicare beneficiaries have with their health plans based on quality, service and member satisfaction, and are designed to help consumers make informed choices about the quality of Medicare Advantage plans. HAP's Medicare Advantage HMO and Medicare Advantage PPO both earned 4.5 Stars (out of 5) from CMS. Only insurers with an overall rating of 4.5 or higher are included in U.S. News and World Report's list. To learn more about U.S. News' methodology, visit health.usnews.com.

"Honors like these, from both U.S. News & World Report and our recent 4.5 Star rating by CMS, reinforce HAP's commitment to keeping our members at the center of all we do," said Michael Genord, M.D., HAP President and CEO. "HAP is committed to providing members with an exceptional customer experience and quality care – every single time."

HAP is the only Michigan-based insurer to achieve a 4.5 Star rating for its Medicare HMO the last two years in a row, and the only Michigan-based insurer to achieve 4 stars or higher for both HMO and PPO Medicare plans each of the last three years.

To learn more about the ways that HAP's Medicare Advantage plans provide exceptional customer satisfaction, visit www.hap.org.

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (through HAP Empowered Health Plan), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. HAP is an operating unit of Henry Ford Health System, one of the nation's leading health care systems. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) has HMO, HMO-POS, PPO plans with Medicare contracts. HAP Empowered Duals (HMO SNP) is a Medicare health plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Michigan Medicaid Program. Enrollment depends on contract renewals.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Alliance Plan