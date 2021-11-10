Meet The Winners Of The 2021 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

Meet The Winners Of The 2021 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

DETROIT, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga , a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, held its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards , a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, on November 9, 2021.

As part of the event, Benzinga Fintech Listmakers were ranked on their impact in the areas of investing, technology, financial literacy and more.

This year's official 2021 Benzinga Fintech Winners include the following categories and companies:

Best Accelerator: Start Path by Mastercard

Best Alternative Investments Platform: Alumni Ventures

Best API: Apex Fintech Solutions LLC

Best Automated Trading Software: 8topuz Wealth Fintech

Best Broker for Short Selling: TradeZero

Best Brokerage for Beginners: Robinhood

Best Brokerage for Forex: Forex.com

Best Brokerage for Options Trading: Charles Schwab

Best Brokerage for Trading Futures: NinjaTrader

Best Canadian Brokerage: Questrade

Best Data Analysis Tool: S3

Best Day Trading Software: Market Structure EDGE LLC

Best Financial Literacy Tool: TradeOutLoud LLC

Best Financial Planning Software: LendingPoint

Best Financial Research Company: TOGGLE AI

Best InsurTech: Coterie Insurance

Best Investment Research Tech: Market Chameleon

Best New Product: eMoney Advisor

Best Paper Trading Platform: Interactive Brokers

Best Portfolio Tracker: Accointing AG

Best Robo-Advisor: Titan

Best Software for Longterm Cryptocurrency Investments: Coinbase

Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency: Voyager Digital

Best Trading Technology: TrendSpider LLC

Most Innovative ETF Company: ARK Invest

Most Innovative in Capital Markets: tZERO Group, Inc.

Lifetime Achievement: Thomas Petterffy, Interactive Brokers

Most Impactful Fintech Executive: James Putra, TradeStation Crypto

Most Influential Data Scientist: Juan Pablo Villatoro, CORE Monitoring Systems

Top Financial Influencer: Jaspreet Singh, Minority Mindset

People's Choice Award: Aries

Simplifying Access to Futures: NinjaTrader

Best Investment App: Webull Financial LLC

Best Reg Tech: Trillium Labs - Surveyor

Best Options Apps: E*trade

Best Broker for CFDs: Forex.com

Best Money Management Apps: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Best Broker for Mutual Funds: Fidelity Brokerage Services, LLC

Best Research Aggregator: Yahoo Finance

Best Multi-Asset: eToro

"We're recognizing the companies that will define the future of our financial lives," says Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick.

"Since the inaugural Benzinga Fintech Awards in 2015, our listmakers have closed $300 million in deals and partnered with some of the biggest players in the industry. We look forward to honoring these players for years to come, as well as finding the next generation of fintech."

Here's a second look at the Benzinga Fintech Listmakers that were awarded at the 2021 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards:

Best Accelerator

Start Path by Mastercard

Huddle Fifty

F10 Fintech Incubator

Best Alternative Investments Platform

GROUNDFLOOR

Vinovest

Mythic Markets

RealVantage

Hometap

CrowdStreet

InvestX

Yieldstreet

T-REX

SolidBlock

FarmTogether

Alumni Ventures

Arrived Homes

Cadre

CARL

Fundrise

Best API

Apex Fintech Solutions

Airbase

GeoComply Solutions Inc.

Winjit Technologies

Apiture

Leaf Trade

Paystand

Hydrogen

Episode Six

Zabo

GoCardless

DriveWealth

Even Financial

ViewTrade Holding Corp.

Ally Lending

Best Automated Trading Software

8topuz Wealth Fintech

Privé Technologies

MetaTrader

SoFi

Best Broker for Short Selling

Cobra Trading

TradeZero

TD Ameritrade

Interactive Brokers

TradeStation

Best Brokerage for Beginners

Invstr

Gatsby

Robinhood

E*TRADE Financial

Public

Stockpile

Best Brokerage for Forex

Forex.com

IG US

CMC Markets

Saxo Bank

XTB Online Trading

Best Brokerage for Options Trading

Charles Schwab

TradeStation Securities, Inc.

eOption

tastyworks

Best Brokerage for Trading Futures

NinjaTrader

Tradovate

TradeStation Securities, Inc.

Best Canadian Brokerage

Fundmore.ai

Wealthsimple

Questrade

Scotia iTrade

BMO Investorline

Best Data Analysis Tool

Giant Oak Inc.

FeedStock

Accern

S3

New Constructs, LLC

Chainalysis

Sigma Ratings

Riskalyze

Trillium Labs - Surveyor

TitanFlow

Best Day Trading Software

C3 Fund

Market Structure EDGE LLC

Interactive Brokers

Best Financial Literacy Tool

TradeOutLoud LLC

Finimize

GoHenry

Google Pay

MarketWatch

Best Financial Planning Software

LendingPoint

Artezio

InvestCloud

Dreams

Even

DailyPay

Lili

NestEgg

Best Financial Research Company

Neuravest Research

TOGGLE AI

InMarket Media

Best InsurTech

Coterie Insurance

BriteCo

FintechOS - Northstar

LiquidX Digital Insurance Platform

Sproutt

Best Investment Research Tech

Inovestor

Market Chameleon

I Know First

Schaeffer's Investment Research

Trading Central

Q.ai

Ziggma Analytics

Moomoo Inc.

Best New Product

eMoney Advisor

Amicus.io

401GO

Confia

Archax

AlphaStream

360 DigiTech

Altruist

CBOT

Plastiq

Douugh

Credit Sesame

M Science

TiiCKER, Inc.

Best Paper Trading Platform

Interactive Brokers

Firstrade

Thinkorswim by TD Ameritrade

Tradier

Best Portfolio Tracker

Accointing AG

Statfolio

Advyzon

Ziggma Analytics, Inc.

Kubera Apps, Inc.

Sharesight

Best Robo-Advisor

Osom Finance

Interactive Advisors

Titan

Best Software for Long Term Cryptocurrency Investments

REINNO

21Shares

BlockFi

iTrust Capital

CoinBase

Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency

Coinrule

CoinFlip

Voyager Digital

TradeStation Crypto

Genesis

Best Trading Technology

Iris Social Stock App

FlowTrade

Apex Fintech Solutions

Devexperts

TrendSpider LLC

Sterling Trading Tech

TradeStation Securities, Inc.

FUTU Holdings Ltd. (Moomoo Inc.)

Lifetime Achievement

Thomas Petterffy - Interactive Brokers

Most Impactful Fintech Executive

Ryan Rosett, Credibly

Bill Capuzzi, Apex Fintech Solutions

Aaron Klein, Riskalyze

James Putra, TradeStation Crypto

Michael Marrale, M Science

Rick Tomsic, Founder & CEO, Tradovate Holdings

Gabriele Columbro, FINOS

Changpeng Zhao, Binance

Most Influential Data Scientist

Juan Pablo Villatoro, CORE Monitoring Systems LLC

Stephen Mathai-Davis, Q.ai

Dr. Lipa Roitman, I Know First

Matt Ober, Third Point LLC

Most Innovative ETF Company

Wilshire Phoenix

Innovator Capital Management (Innovator ETFs)

ARK Invest

Direxion ETFs

Roundhill Investments ETFs

Defiance ETFs

Most Innovative in Capital Markets

Trillium Labs - Surveyor

BOSONIC.digital

Roofstock, Inc.

tZERO Group, Inc.

Securitize

Samurai Data Analytics

Top Financial Influencer

Kenny Glick, HitTheBid.com

Jaspreet Singh, Minority Mindset

Damon Kirk, Obsidian Holding, Inc

Scott Melker, The Wolf of All Streets

Chamath Palihapitiya, Social Capital

