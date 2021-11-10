Outkast NFT Announces Partnerships with Professional and College Athletes

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outkast NFT Collection announced today its partnered with the following athletes: Matt Barkley, Professional Football Player, AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers Running Back, Myreon Jones, University of Florida Guard, McKenzie Milton, Florida State University Quarterback and Erica Wheeler, Los Angeles Sparks Guard.

The Outkast NFT Collection consists of 10,000 programmatically generated anime and Star Wars inspired NFT works of art. The public launch on October 1, 2021 sold out in 44 minutes and the collection caught the attention of many, including these star athletes. The Outkast team is creating its own digital Metaverse economy in addition to three separate Play-to-Earn games. Each of the five athletes partnering with Outkast share a passion for the Outkast project and the emerging NFT industry.



"I've been watching the NFT space for quite some time and was instantly drawn to the Outkast NFT project," said AJ Dillon. "Not only are the Outkast characters cool, the deflationary aspect of the project really intrigues me. Unlike other projects, the value of my Outkast will inherently grow overtime."

"I'm so excited to be part of the Outkast NFT community," said Matt Barkley. "The art work is incredible and I'm really looking forward to the Play-to-Earn feature in their upcoming game."

"My foundation and I are proud to partner with Outkast," said Erica Wheeler. "Their support of my 4th annual basketball camp in Miami in October helped make the camp a huge success. I appreciate their generosity and am thrilled to be a member of the Outkast community. I look forward to meeting more members of the community at the NFT BZL event in Miami on November 30th."

"I've been bullish on NFTs from the beginning as one of the first NCAA athletes to release their own NFT," said McKenzie Milton. "I'm ecstatic to partner with Outkast as I look to continue to grow in the NFT industry. They have a great vision for the future focused on utility and I'm ready to help in any way I can."

"NFTs are the future and the Outkast NFT collection caught my attention early on," said Myreon Jones. "This was a perfect fit for me since I really enjoy gaming in my free time. The Play-to-Earn game coming soon excites me and I'm eager to start playing."

"Our team is so excited to partner with all these professional and collegiate athletes that understand the Outkast project is at the ground floor of the next chapter in gaming innovation," said Michael Christine, Esq., also known as The Tatted Lawyer. "As a team, we are excited that people see our vision, and want to join us in our pursuit to change the gaming industry as we know it today."

The Outkast project is expected to release its own merchandise and clothing line prior to the holidays, where people can both wear and flaunt the NFT Artwork they personally own. As the integration between digital assets and the real world begins to merge, the Outkast project will be at the cutting edge of development now and well into the future.

