Herr's Asks Fans To Find Philly's Next Favorite Chip Flavor

NOTTINGHAM, Pa., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia is known for countless iconic foods that are beloved by Philadelphians far and wide. To celebrate these classic local favorite foods, Pennsylvania-based Herr's will launch Flavored by Philly, a line of Philadelphia-inspired chips determined by the snack company's fans.

Herr's asks fans to cook up an idea for Philly's next favorite chip. Flavored by Philly. Flavored for Philly.

No one knows the flavors of Philly quite like the people who live there. That's why Herr's is asking their local fans to help decide what Philadelphia-inspired flavor should be made for their Flavored by Philly line of chips.

Now through December 6, fans can submit a flavor idea for a chance to see their chip flavor in stores all over the Philadelphia area for a chance to win $10,000, a year's supply of Herr's, and a $10,000 donation to a Philadelphia non-profit of their choice.* Herr's wants to hear all about the Philly-inspired flavor. What is it called? What does it taste like? What inspired their fans to think of it as Philly's next favorite chip flavor? Behind every great flavor is a story and Herr's wants to hear what inspired their fans' flavor ideas.

"Philadelphians are passionate about three things — their sports teams, their community, and good food," said Ed Herr, Herr's chairman and CEO. "For 75 years Herr's has made Philadelphians' preferred snack foods, and we are proud to be surrounded by many other signature Philly foods. With the launch of our Flavored by Philly chips, we are giving our fans the opportunity to blend Philadelphia-inspired flavors with their favorite hometown chip, and also share in our legacy to give back to the local community."

To submit a Philly-inspired flavor idea, visit http://campaign.rtm.com/flavoredbyphilly .*

Following the flavor contest entry period, Ed Herr will be joined by former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick and Star Fusion's celebrity chef Darlene Jones to judge and narrow down the entries to three flavor finalists. The three crowdsourced chip flavor finalists will be announced in early summer 2022. Fans will have the opportunity to try all three flavors and vote for their favorite to determine the winning Philadelphia-inspired chip flavor.

Flavor By Philly Contest: *NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The Contest Entry Period runs 11/11/21–12/6/21 and the Public Vote Period runs 6/13/22–8/5/22. To enter and for Official Rules, visit campaign.rtm.com/flavoredbyphilly .

About Herr's

Made from the finest ingredients available and always bursting with flavor, Herr's snacks have been giving people something to smile about since 1946, when Jim Herr started his own snack company. Based in Nottingham, Pennsylvania, where visitors are welcomed to its Visitor Center and Snack Factory, Herr's produces more than 300 snack products in nine product categories and continues to be family-owned and operated. www.herrs.com

