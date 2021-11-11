Scania introduces new powertrain and major updates

Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Scania's new powertrain has sustainability in focus, with 8% fuel savings
  • Investment of more than 2 billion euros to secure Scania's leading position
  • Major updates on chassis, frames, axles and tanks for increased modularity
  • Scania ProCare offers 100% planned uptime for business-critical trucks
  • Digital rearview mirrors for increased safety
  • Scania's science-based climate targets are the company's guiding star, to be reached with a mix of energy efficiency, renewable fuels and electrification 

"What we introduce today is not only an engine platform but a major initiative for strengthening Scania's industry-leading position within sustainable transport for the rest of this decade," says Alexander Vlaskamp, Executive Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing at Scania. "Our strong focus on transport efficiency guides us in the shift towards a decarbonised world, a shift that will have a major contribution from our new powertrain."

In its single biggest launch since the introduction of the new truck generation back in 2016, Scania is now introducing not only a new engine platform, but also services and updates that are set to consolidate its position as the leading manufacturer of premium heavy trucks.

"We see a world of transport that is rapidly changing, where customer demands for the best total operating economy and a sustainable future go hand-in-hand," says Vlaskamp. "At Scania, we have set our aim higher than maybe any other manufacturer. Not because we think it will be easy but because we see no other option than to actually reach the targets for curbing greenhouse gas emissions set by the Paris agreement in 2016."

With its all-new engine platform for Euro 6 vehicles, ranging from 420 to 560 hp, Scania's powertrain promises fuel savings that typically will reach eight percent for long haulage customers. All engines have inherent HVO fuel capabilities and two of them can be ordered as FAME biodiesel versions. More iterations will follow for markets outside Europe and for biogas solutions. The new powertrain also includes new gearboxes and axles, and a premium service, Scania ProCare, for customers that request 100 percent planned uptime. Scania is also introducing an option for digital rearview mirrors for increased safety.

"We at Scania are continuing along our established path of offering a palette of sustainable solutions for our customers," says Vlaskamp. "Renewable fuels and electrified vehicles will increase their share dramatically in the next few years, but we all still depend on combustion engines for our daily lives. And that is why Scania's new engine is so important, since it will contribute towards substantial decarbonisation for the rest of this decade."

For more information, please contact:

Örjan Åslund, Head of Product Affairs, Scania Trucks
Telephone: + 46 70 289 83 78, E-mail: orjan.aslund@scania.com
 
