SquadLocker, The Nation's Leading Custom Apparel Software and Fulfillment Service, Appoints Experienced Digital and eCommerce Veteran Scott Brazina as President and Member of Board of Directors Former Enterprise SaaS Executive Brings Over 30 Years Experience to Help Further SquadLocker's Mission to Disrupt the Massive Youth Sports, Schools and Corporate Custom Apparel Markets #WeLoveTeams

WARWICK, R.I., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SquadLocker, the nation's leading custom apparel software and fulfillment service, today announced the appointment of proven digital e-commerce veteran Scott Brazina as President and member of the company's Board of Directors. He is responsible for SquadLocker's strategy, sales, marketing, partnerships, product, customer experience, and overall go to market strategy.

Brazina is a proven strategic, transformative, and highly collaborative global marketing and sales leader. He brings more than 30 years global experience growing enterprise SaaS and tech-enabled apparel companies, including their revenue, brand, thought leadership and new category creation. Before SquadLocker, Brazina was Chief Marketing Office of Impact, building revenue from $45 million to $120 million, and Vice President of MarTech and Media at Dyn, which was acquired by Oracle for $600+ million. He was also Chief Marketing Officer of DataXu, which was acquired by Roku for $150 million, and Senior Vice President, Global Enterprise Marketing of PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) driving $420 million of annual recurring revenue and $1.6 billion market cap growth.

"Scott not only has vast experience building ABMS machines, he also is a natural leader, that I'm pleased to see how quickly he has earned the respect from everyone here at SquadLocker as well as our customers, vendors and partners," said Gary Goldberg, CEO of SquadLocker. "We have already notched our first big deal together with our 3STEP Sports partnership and he has a nice backlog of similar sized deals in our pipe."

"SquadLocker's growth into the nation's leading custom apparel software and fulfillment service is clear proof of the customer value being brought across youth sports, schools and corporate markets. I'm excited to join such a talented team to accelerate SquadLocker's next stage of growth. Youth sports had an enormous positive impact on my and my children's development. It's particularly special to have the opportunity to contribute to the efficiency and growth of youth sports," said Scott Brazina, SquadLocker President.

Brazina is also an expert in business-to-business account-based marketing and selling "ABMS" and leading digital marketing and advertising technologies. He is co-developer of US Patent 10673767 issued June 2020: 'Methods and apparatus for real-time internet traffic steering using real user monitoring data' owned by Oracle via Oracle's 2016 Dyn acquisition. Brazina's contribution to this IP was the technology and claims enhancing MarTech/AdTech real-time performance of RTB programmatic advertising.

He has a BS Mechanical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and MS Management from MIT Sloan School of Management.

About SquadLocker:

SquadLocker is the nation's leading custom apparel software and fulfillment company transforming the way sports organizations, schools, and businesses develop and distribute custom goods. Through its collaborative software platform, SquadLocker offers a suite of free services that free up time, offer brand control, and alleviate the burdens of managing and distributing custom apparel and goods. SquadLocker is powered by a team focused on helping teachers, coaches, mentors, and youth leaders win back time to help every kid realize and reach their full potential. To learn more, visit squadlocker.com.

