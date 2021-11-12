Smithfield Foods Recognized by Forbes as a Best Employer for Veterans for Second Consecutive Year Forbes names Smithfield a 2021 Best Employer for Veterans

SMITHFIELD, Va., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. has been recognized for a second consecutive year on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Veterans. The 2021 list, presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., is based on an independent survey completed by over 5,000 U.S. veterans working for companies who employ at least 1,000 people in the United States.

Participants in the survey were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements related to general topics regarding their own employer, including: atmosphere & development, image, working conditions, salary & wage, workplace, diversity and a set of topics related to the interests of veterans in the workplace.

"Smithfield is proud to offer more than 43,000 American jobs, and U.S. veterans are an integral part of our Smithfield Family," said Keira Lombardo, chief administrative officer for Smithfield Foods. "We believe helping our military and their families transition to civilian life by creating a workplace where they feel welcome and are set up to thrive professionally is one of the best ways to honor their heroic sacrifices."

Smithfield's signature Helping Our Heroes initiative prioritizes veteran employment and career development across the company while strengthening the community and family support systems veterans rely on. The company is proud to support veteran causes in its charitable giving and philanthropic program and has committed to hire 4,000 veterans by 2025.

"As a veteran myself, it's exciting to work for a company that takes its commitment to support veterans so seriously," said Ron Toran, director of talent acquisition and diversity and inclusion for Smithfield Foods. "We're humbled that our veteran employees' feedback has earned us this distinction for a second consecutive year."

Earlier this month, Smithfield was awarded a Best for Vets Employer Award by the Military Times for a third consecutive year. The award acknowledges companies who recruit, retain and support current and former service members, military spouses and military caregivers.

To learn more about veteran career opportunities currently available with the company, visit smithfieldfoods.com/veterans.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 63,000 team members are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made Smithfield one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30 percent across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

