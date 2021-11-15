Home Emergency Energy Storage Michigan Consumer Testing By Advanced Battery Concepts

CLARE, Mich., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the highly successful introduction, of their HOME EMERGENCY ENERGY STORAGE™ system, Advanced Battery Concepts announces their user trial program "Michigan Beta One".

Home Emergency Energy Storage system now available in Michigan for statewide in-home trials by Advanced Battery Concepts. A single unit can provide about 2-days of stored electricity for vital freezer, heating, lighting, water and security for the average home. The pair of units shown here can provide adequate, safe, reliable touch-free in-home energy until grid power is restored. A basic HEES system requires only 8 square feet of interior space. Inquiries from home owners are welcomed.

Visitors to the mid-September "The Battery Show North America", in Novi, Michigan were the first to see the HEES™ system, the abbreviation company officials use for their new "HOME EMERGENCY ENERY STORAGE™" product. Michigan-based Advanced Battery Concepts developed the HEES™ system to address the growing need by homeowners and small commercial businesses for safe, reliable and cost-effective emergency power. The system relies on the innovative and patented GreenSeal® batteries invented and licensed internationally by ABC.

With Advanced Battery Concepts' sustainability and recyclability commitments as fundamental components of their GreenSeal® batteries along with their new Home Emergency Energy Storage system, the next step, according to their CEO, Dr. Edward Shaffer, is commercialization. "We recognized a growing need for a safe, reliable, quiet and touch-free backup power. We have that. We are taking the same measured and responsible steps we relied on during product development for the roll-out into the market. We will establish distribution within a limited geographic area, Michigan, as our Beta One site, to verify the functions and features of this unique energy storage solution. Early adopters of our HEES™ product will be very satisfied to have us as their backup," Shaffer stated.

The Beta One objective is to gather actual user experiences and field operating performance data through home installations around the state of Michigan.

The company seeks 'early adopters' who would purchase a HEES unit and accept a year-long cooperating agreement that includes continuous remote monitoring of the system and some periodic inspection visits. During the Michigan, Beta One testing, there is no replacement or repair expense to the homeowner. Using one of ABC's certified electricians, installation is simple and modular. The HEES units are compact and can be assembled onsite requiring only eight square feet of interior floor space, preferably near the main circuit panel in a basement, utility room or garage. No maintenance is required and an InsightHome™ device and app enables remote monitoring and control, if needed.

The Home Emergency Energy Storage system's batteries carry a manufacturer's warranty for 10 years. Once installed, the HEES system supports grid-connected typical home electricity users of about two days of power for vital refrigerator/freezer, heating, water, sump pump, lighting, fire safety and security. The storage unit can provide up to 6.8 kilowatts, drawing upon a reserve of 18 kWh (kilowatts per hour) to power critical loads. That storage capability is expandable to 72 kWh. In addition to grid power backup, the HEES system is also compatible with home generators, particularly those with limited propane capacity.

The HEES system complies with NEC and local code requirements and utilizes UL® rated components.

The U.S. market for residential backup power, in 2021, represents a $1.3 billion opportunity shared among three categories: generators, fuel cells and battery systems, the latter being the fastest growing segment, according to a University of Michigan study. In addition, market trends indicated an increasing demand for environmentally-friendly technologies like battery-based and fuel-cell based coupled with and a rise in "smart homes" and "smart home technology", further driving additional demand.

The Advanced Battery Concepts' Home Emergency Energy Storage system is manufactured in Clare, Michigan. Unlike other emergency energy storage systems, HEES GreenSeal® batteries are American made with American materials.

To participate in ABC's Michigan Home Emergency Energy Storage Beta One testing, email: www.AdvancedBatteryConcepts.com or call 989-424-6645.

Advanced Battery Concepts

As a global leader in bi-polar battery invention and manufacturing, the company has developed an extensive portfolio of patents and trade secrets, benefitting its licensees and other customers, termed GreenSeal® Technology. This technology delivers improved battery performance at lower production costs for traditional lead-acid batteries while also enabling application to other advanced chemistries.

In the near future, Advanced Battery Concepts will look to change the energy storage industry again with its announcement of EverGreenSeal® to greatly enhance battery technology, safety, increased sustainability, and production on a world-wide scale.

(PRNewsfoto/Advanced Battery Concepts)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advanced Battery Concepts