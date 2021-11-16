Home Instead and Amazon Business Deliver Joy to Older Adults this Holiday Season Be a Santa to a Senior offers online and offline opportunities for North Americans to help spread holiday cheer

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is here, signaling the return of the beloved Be a Santa to Senior program, created by Home Instead to provide gifts and essential items to older adults who are often overlooked this time of year. Now in its 18th year, the longstanding program has become a seasonal staple for many local communities.

Home Instead Senior Care (PRNewsfoto/Home Instead Senior Care)

Due in large part to a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Amazon Business, the program received record-setting participation in 2020, delivering more than 130,000 gifts to 80,000 seniors across the U.S. and Canada.

Home Instead will once again team up with Amazon Business to enable a contactless gift-giving option to spread holiday cheer to seniors who may otherwise not have the opportunity to celebrate. Through Amazon Business' customized Wish Lists, participants can purchase gifts requested by seniors in communities across the country. The gift will then be shipped with a personal message directly to the senior or local Home Instead office, where it will be safely delivered to the recipient.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees and wreaths will also be on display in select markets to provide opportunities for individuals to purchase gifts for seniors in their area.

"While many of us are able to safely celebrate the holidays this year, a large number of older adults may still be feeling lonely," said Jeff Huber, CEO at Home Instead. "The Be a Santa to a Senior program delivers gifts, but more importantly, reminds older adults that someone is thinking of them. With the safety of recipients, volunteers and staff in mind, there are many ways to participate this year."

"We are honored to make a positive impact on the lives of older adults across the country through our participation in the Be a Santa to a Senior program for a second year," said Bill Kopitke, head of healthcare for Amazon Business. "We hope we can build on last year's success by making it easier to deliver holiday cheer across the nation with the Home Instead team."

Since launching the program nearly two decades ago, Be a Santa to a Senior has helped provide more than 2 million gifts to over 750,000 seniors in North America with the help of upwards of 65,000 volunteers.

While a physical gift is always appreciated, there are countless ways to brighten the holidays for aging adults. For those looking for alternative ways to give back, Home Instead encourages writing a letter to let someone know you're thinking of them. Writers can submit a letter and/or photo online at readytocare.com/penpals.

By purchasing a gift or writing a letter, anyone can help reduce feelings of isolation during the holiday season. For more information about Be a Santa to a Senior, or to send a gift to a senior in your area, visit www.BeASantaToASenior.com.

ABOUT HOME INSTEAD

Founded in 1994 in Omaha, Nebraska, the Home Instead® franchise network provides personalized care, support and education to enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. Today, the network is the world's leading provider of in-home care services for older adults, with more than 1,100 independently owned and operated franchises that provide nearly 90 million hours of care annually throughout the United States and 12 other countries. Local Home Instead offices employ nearly 100,000 CAREGiversSM worldwide who provide relationship-based care services that enable older adults to live safely and comfortably in their own homes for as long as possible. Home Instead franchise owners partner with clients and their family members to help meet varied individual needs. Services span the care continuum – from providing personal care to specialized Alzheimer's care and hospice support. Also available are family caregiver education and support resources. Visit HomeInstead.com. Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter. Each Home Instead® franchise office is independently owned and operated. Home Instead, Inc. is a subsidiary of Honor Technology, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Home Instead