Neptune Software Anticipates Three Key Digital Trends in 2022

"Rarely has the business world transformed as much or as quickly as we've witnessed in the past couple of years. And if we've learned anything from the global health crisis, it's that getting in the prediction business is risky," said Andreas Sulejewski, CEO at Neptune Software. "But with the world continuing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic –– and with the growing threat of climate change –– modern enterprises are adapting to our new normal."

Remote work is here to stay.

There's no doubt that the pandemic has fundamentally altered the definition of "the workplace." The adjustment for some companies was slow and not without hiccups, but most were able to adapt fairly quickly to remote work. And there's also no doubt that employees have a different outlook on remote work than before. In a Harris poll conducted in May 2021, three-fourths of Americans reported they preferred either permanently working remotely or favored a home-office hybrid option once the pandemic ends.

Enterprises should embrace remote work options where possible. What's clear is that continuing to attract top talent will require it. And remote work options can have the added benefit of tapping into a larger, more diverse talent pool.

The growing threat of climate change is pushing enterprises to reduce their carbon footprint.

With worsening heat waves, hurricanes and wildfires plaguing much of the world, the climate crisis is an urgent threat that enterprises must take seriously. For many companies, this means reducing their carbon footprint by doing things like eliminating paper, going digital and turning to renewable energy sources to fuel their operations. But some are taking it a step further and considering the carbon footprint of their entire supply chain –– and that's key to having a real impact on CO2 emissions. Raw material providers are increasingly being considered a part of an enterprise's carbon footprint both by the public at large and by customers.

The benefits of reducing a company's carbon footprint are obvious in combating climate change, but it also makes good business sense. Renewable energy is getting cheaper, and in many parts of the world is more cost-effective than fossil fuels. And beyond just the cost savings, massive investments in growing renewable energies worldwide are driving the energy sector forward.

The pandemic is forcing companies to modernize their supply chains.

The fallout from a once-in-a-century health crisis has disrupted global supply chains unlike anything we've seen in the last 30 years. Rapidly changing consumer habits, factory shutdowns and poor collaboration and information sharing has upended the system. But out of turmoil arises innovation –– and the need to accelerate innovation with tech solutions has never been greater.

That's why more and more enterprises are turning to low-code / no-code toolsets to make digital transformations quickly while reducing costs. These toolsets eliminate the need for highly skilled developers to create mobile applications, rapidly speeding up the development process and allowing for quick deployment into the field. Pandemic disruptions require enterprises to quickly adapt to the market faster, and low-code / no-code toolsets will continue to be tools used to drive innovation.

Neptune Software is the SAP-market's leading low-code app development platform for enterprises because the company continued to show they offer a superior product for SAP customers. With the company's fast growing and improving low-code app development platform from enterprise developers for enterprise developers, Neptune Software's customers are able to transform any IT department into an innovation powerhouse.

Sulekjewski continued, "Although we can't predict the future, we can reasonably expect that these trends will continue in 2022. And going forward, enterprises that embrace them and become more digital are likely to improve their bottom lines, address growing environmental and climate concerns and become more competitive as a result."

