Seabourn's 'Black Friday Sail' Event Offering Best Prices Of The Year On Select Sailings Into Summer 2022

Seabourn's 'Black Friday Sail' Event Offering Best Prices Of The Year On Select Sailings Into Summer 2022

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Give the gift of bucket list travel experiences this holiday season with Seabourn. The ultra-luxury ocean and expedition cruise line is inviting enthusiasts of luxury, natural beauty, and intriguing cultures to save big for the holidays during its new Black Friday Sail™ event. Featuring the best prices of the season on select sailings through year-end 2021 and into summer 2022, the offer arrives on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, and departs on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, so prospective travelers will have to act fast.

Seabourn Logo

A perfect gift for everyone on the nice list, Seabourn's Black Friday Sail offers savings as wide as the oceans for new and returning guests alike, including up to $1,000 off regular rates on Veranda and Ocean View Suites, as well as up to $1,000 shipboard credit on select voyages.

"It's the start of the season of giving, and Seabourn is set to do just that with our Black Friday Sail offering valuable savings on select voyages in the Caribbean, Central America, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe," noted Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "This seasonal promotion is a great enticement for travelers ready to explore the world. With select voyages scheduled through summer 2022, there's plenty of time to travel but you only have until November 30 to take advantage of our biggest offer yet!"

The Black Friday Sail can also be combined with a number of pricing promotions already available to Seabourn guests, including 'Seabourn Club Savings' offering up to 5% savings on select sailings for Seabourn Club Guests.

The line-up of select voyages for customers to experience Black Friday Sail savings is extensive – 125 altogether – with itineraries available on board every ultra-luxury ship in the Seabourn fleet, as well as the line's new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, which will take to the waters outfitted for adventure in April 2022.

Sample sailings available in the offer include:

Seabourn Ovation :

Seabourn Odyssey :

Seabourn Venture :

Seabourn Sojourn

Seabourn Encore :

Seabourn Quest

A complete list of applicable sailings and compatible promotions for Black Friday Sail customers can be found on Seabourn's website.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships coming in 2022 and 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com. A dedicated shore excursion call center is available for guests at 1-800-984-3225.

About Seabourn:

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships with two expedition ships under construction and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world. Our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, team members, and the people and communities our ships visit.

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences

All ocean-front suites, luxuriously appointed

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed

World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller

All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts

Ventures by Seabourn™, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend your experience in select destinations*^

Select purposeful and sustainable travel experiences as the Official Cruise Partner of UNESCO*

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program*

An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice , produced exclusively by Belinda King Creative Productions†

Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*Optional programs, for additional charge

^Available on Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation

†Not available on board Seabourn Venture

CLICK TO TWEET: .@SeabournCruise celebrates the holiday season with new 'Black Friday Sail', offering the best prices of the season on select voyages through summer 2022. Learn more: www.seabourn.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seabourn