Tim Lamb Group Brokers Shottenkirk Automotive Group's Purchase of Nissan Dealership in Katy, Texas

KATY, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dick Pryor of the Tim Lamb Group has brokered the sale of the Katy Nissan dealership in Katy, Texas, to the Shottenkirk Automotive Group.

Shottenkirk Automotive Group owns 20 other dealerships in Texas, Iowa, Illinois, Alabama, Georgia, and California. This is the seventh dealership purchase in Texas.

Shottenkirk Automotive Group started over 57 years ago in Abingdon, Illinois, and became a magnet for regional car and truck shoppers. In 1989, Greg Shottenkirk assumed the primary leadership role in the dealership.

"We are very excited to bring our 'customer first' vision to the Katy, Texas and Houston metropolitan community," says buyer Greg Shottenkirk. "We will continue to use Tim Lamb Group going forward as we continue to aggressively pursue growth in the coming months."

The 32,000 sq. ft. dealership is located right off I-10 and visible from the interstate. Katy is part of the Greater Houston metropolitan area.

Since 2006, Tim Lamb Group has been the number one choice for dealers looking to sell, or purchase, a new vehicle dealership. Twelve regional directors handle billions of dollars per year in transactions for multiple dealer operators in every part of the United States and Canada. The Group has leveraged their factory management experience and retail dealership background to become the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. For more information and dealership offerings, visit www.timlambgroup.com.

