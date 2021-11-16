Tint World® continues Southern expansion with a second Louisiana location

The center will provide a full range of automotive styling and protective services in Slidell

SLIDELL, La., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of a new location in Slidell, Louisiana, under the ownership of Johnnie Brown.

Tint World®’s new Slidell, Louisiana location will provide a full range of automotive styling and protective services and is the second store to open in the state.

"We are excited that we can bring another great franchise like Tint World® into the state of Louisiana," Brown said. "Tint World® provides franchisees with an exceptional level of support and the tools we need to prosper and grow. I'm passionate about the quality of automotive styling services we provide and the innovative products we will offer the people of Slidell."

Brown and the crew at Tint World® Slidell offer the latest in ultra-premium window tint, automotive aftermarket accessories, expert installation, and a top-notch staff of highly experienced installers and technicians.

"Johnnie is an excellent representative of the Tint World® family," said Charles Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "He is passionate about expanding the brand's service options in Louisiana and is focused on building his location in a way that supports his community. Johnnie's drive is going to lead to a great deal of success for him and Tint World®."

The newest location is open from Monday through Saturday and is located in St. Tammany Parish at 720 E 1-10 Service Road. For more information, call (504) 766-3400 or visit their website at https://www.tintworld.com/locations/la/slidell-114.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio-video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance and repair services, and much more.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

