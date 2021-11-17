Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) Subsidiary, Vayu Aerospace Corporation, Advances to Phase 3 of our US Air Force SBIR Allowing for Sole Source Procurement

PHOENIX, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, subsidiary Vayu Aerospace Corporation (Vayu), announced that it has successfully completed its US Air Force Phase 2 SBIR using Vayu's US-1 as an autonomous vehicle for the security of nuclear weapons. As a result, the US-1 moves to Phase 3 and can now be sold sole source to the USAF.

TK Eppley, Vayu's President, had this to say: "We are very proud of our program team at Vayu and the 90th Missile Wing of the US Air Force. The US-1 is a world class leader in airtime, which has proven to a be a very valuable asset for the US Air Force. The successful completion of this Phase 2 SBIR, moving to Phase 3, allows Vayu to expand the US-1 for greater opportunities within the US Airforce and new contracts for our drone offerings."

Sgt. Nathan Grier, Lead Operator of Vayu had this to say. "I take great pleasure in seeing Vayu complete the mission that I helped procure as the Program Manager for the sUAS of the 90th Missile Wing of the US Airforce. As we move into phase 3, I feel proud to be part of a team working on a critical project of this magnitude. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the US Airforce and the development of future drone tech."

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) is a NASDAQ traded conglomerate that acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas, and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

