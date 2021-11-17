BluSmart - India's largest fully electric full-stack ridehailing service is on a mission to build reliable, sustainable and responsible mobility for a better future

GURUGRAM, India, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BluSmart is leading India on the path to zero-emission mobility. They will be adding 100,000 BluSmart EV cabs across major mega cities in India over the next 5 years. Their recently signed agreement with Tata Motors will see a supply of 3500 Tata XPRESS T EVs to BluSmart's fully electric ridehailing service in the Delhi National Capital Region (Delhi NCR).

BluSmart has raised $25.7 mln in the Series A round led by BP Ventures, Mayfield, Survam Partners and 9Unicorn fund. They have also raised $36mln across its seed round to Series A rounds and aim to raise their Series B round over the coming months.

BluSmart leases EVs from large leasing institutions and sub leases them to driver partners in bite sized leases. Therefore creating equitable economic opportunities for driver partners who can earn reliable income without the stress of asset ownership. Drivers can choose to drive flexible shifts while earning hourly wages.

"Transportation is the single largest contributor of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions in India and mega cities like Delhi NCR are choked with high pollution levels with an AQI of around 500. The good news is that we can collectively take small and meaningful steps to address the challenges of climate change. BluSmart is committed to improve the air quality in Delhi NCR with its zero tail-pipe emission mobility service," said Anmol Jaggi, Cofounder and CEO of BluSmart.

"BluSmart has grown 15x since launch and we continue to grow 20% month on month. We are building a reliable, sustainable and scalable mobility business," he added.

In the recent UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), countries have pledged to reduce carbon emissions. Mobility can play a key role in addressing the current climate crisis. BluSmart is accelerating its efforts to tackle this crisis with India's largest fully-electric fleet and aims to save 1 million tonnes of planet disrupting GHG emissions.

About BluSmart

BluSmart is a customer centric fully electric ridehailing service offering industry first products of "zero ride denials" and "zero surge pricing". Having covered 27 million zero-emission kms since launch, they continue to grow rapidly every month. Along with riding responsibly & safely, BluSmart customers also have an option to preschedule their rides. BluSmart's app (Android / IoS) has a rating of 4.9 out of 5.

