Groom Elects Christine L. Keller as Executive Principal

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Groom Law Group, Chartered ("Groom) is pleased to announce the election of Christine L. Keller as the firm's next Executive Principal. Keller will move into the role on January 1, 2022 making her the first female to lead the law firm.

Keller's appointment to Executive Principal is a reflection of her profound commitment to the firm and her advocacy for building a strong firm culture. She has led the implementation of the firm's core values over the past several years, and also served a five-year term as a member of the firm's governing body, its Executive Committee, from 2016 through 2020.

Christine joined Groom in 2001 after spending six years in the Office of Chief Counsel Tax-Exempt and Government Entities Division at the Internal Revenue Service, first in the Qualified Retirement Plans Branch and later in the Health & Welfare Branch. She is an author of two sets of IRS cafeteria plan regulations published in 2000 and 2001. She has also been an author of the Health Savings Account Answer Book (17th ed.) since 2004. Leading Fortune 500 companies rely on her extensive experience in tax, ERISA, and the many laws and regulations that apply specifically to health plans.

"I am honored to have been elected Executive Principal," Keller said, "I am even more excited to continue to lead the firm in its unwavering commitment to our clients, community, and our team."

"Chris is deeply experienced and is a natural fit to lead our firm. She has a talent for bringing people together, as well as the trust and confidence of the partnership," said Jon Breyfogle, Chair of the firm. "She has established herself by managing many large client relationships and successfully holding several different leadership roles throughout her 20 years at Groom. I am confident that her firm mindedness, energy, creativity, and deep knowledge of our business will drive continued success for Groom."

Groom is an award-winning law firm that solves complicated legal issues for plan sponsors, health insurers, financial institutions, retirement services providers, and the public sector. Since our founding in the wake of ERISA's passage, Groom's rapid response to shifts in the employee benefits, retirement and health care policy paradigm has been our calling card. In a world that moves as swiftly as the evolution of benefits law, versatility and willingness to adapt have become core tenets of our practice at Groom. With over 85 attorneys, Groom's benefits, retirement services and health industry practices, along with our litigation and policy groups, are among the largest in the United States.

