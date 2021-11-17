Hilco Redevelopment Partners Bolsters Leadership at The Bellwether District with Three Key Hires in Life Sciences, Corporate Affairs, and Legal

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), an operating company within Hilco Global, announced today it has bolstered its team at The Bellwether District with three executives focused on life sciences, corporate affairs, and legal. These new hires come on the heels of HRP announcing The Bellwether District – the new name and identity for the former PES refinery in South Philadelphia. At 1,300 acres, The Bellwether District will become an economic engine for the city of Philadelphia, driving change and inclusive growth by bringing thousands of jobs through future tenants in life sciences, e-commerce, and logistics.

Hilco Redevelopment Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Redevelopment Partners)

Meghan Kelly, Mia Fioravanti, and Raina Mehta join the growing team for The Bellwether District as Vice President of Life Sciences, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, and Legal Director, respectively. All three women are local to the area and will play an integral role in making The Bellwether District's transformative vision for Philadelphia's economy, community, and environment a reality.

"As a company, HRP is committed to building a team that's as diverse as the neighborhoods we operate in," says Roberto Perez, CEO of HRP. "Meghan, Mia, and Raina are three powerhouses in their fields of life sciences, corporate affairs, and legal. They will undoubtedly add tremendous value, bring fresh perspective, and help us cultivate new relationships both at the community and industry level as we continue our 15-year transformation here in Philadelphia and attract businesses that will someday call The Bellwether District home."

Meghan Kelly, Vice President of Life Sciences, brings over 12 years of experience in business, government, and think-tanks with a focus on life sciences and economic development. Her most recent position was Director of Business Attraction, Expansion, & Life Science Initiatives for the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia/Select Greater Philadelphia where she focused on attracting life sciences tenants and business investment to the Greater Philadelphia region and led the Chamber's Health and Life Sciences Action Team (HLSAT).

Mia Fioravanti, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, has more than 15 years of experience in public service; corporate social responsibility; diversity, equity, and inclusion-related initiatives; and in building strong relationships with local stakeholders. Fioravanti most recently served as Executive Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Executive Director of the FS Foundation for FS Investments where she oversaw annual giving for the FS Foundation, drove employee civic responsibility through civic engagement programs, and managed strategy and execution for the firm's diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Raina Mehta, Legal Director, comes to The Bellwether District with nearly 20 years of experience as an attorney. Mehta was most recently Senior Counsel for Real Estate in the Legal Department at PNC Bank where she also chaired a diversity and inclusion council for the company's legal department. In this role, Mehta provided legal counsel, advice and training to internal executives, bankers, relationship managers, credit officers, and loan administration staff on all matters related to the real estate banking line of business.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP):

HRP is a vertically integrated real estate investment and redevelopment company that re-imagines, remediates, and redevelops obsolete industrial sites across the United States with a uniquely holistic approach to development that prioritizes economic, community and environmental sustainability.

HRP's redevelopment expertise ranges from modern logistics and distribution facilities to urban, mixed-use projects, life science ecosystems, and retail uses. HRP strives to transform not only properties, but also the communities surrounding them through a comprehensive approach to community engagement, environmental sustainability, and economic development.

HRP is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Boston, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Miami. Since inception, HRP has acquired assets valued in excess of $3.0 billion and its current portfolio includes over 20 million square feet of existing buildings and future development assets. In addition to its internal capital, HRP also invests external capital through joint ventures with real estate private equity funds, institutional investors, and family offices. HRP is an operating company within Hilco Global. To learn more about HRP, visit hilcoredev.com .

About Hilco Global:

Hilco Global ( www.hilcoglobal.com ) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents and has offices located in Boston, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia within the USA.

