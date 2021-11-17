Kimberly-Clark Named by Seramount as One of the Top 75 Companies for Executive Women for Fifth Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark today announced that it was named one of the 2021 Top 75 Companies for Executive Women by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) for the fifth consecutive year. This honor recognizes U.S. corporations that champion women's advancement, with a focus on succession planning, profit and loss responsibility, gender pay parity, support programs, and work-life balance programs.

"We are honored to once again be recognized on Seramount's definitive list of top U.S. workplaces for women," said Sandi Karrmann, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer at Kimberly-Clark. "This award underscores our commitment to lead with inclusion as we build a work environment that fosters personal and professional growth and represents the diversity of the communities that we serve."

Kimberly-Clark is committed to developing and promoting innovative policies that support employees as they balance career and family responsibilities. The company brings this to life through its flexible work policy, which empowers employees to fulfill job responsibilities in a manner that works best for them. Kimberly-Clark encourages its employees to create individualized work arrangements that may include flex time, flex locations, job sharing and voluntary reduced hours.

In addition, the company has a back-up care program to support employees with children. This benefit provides 10 subsidized care visits per year for all eligible employees who need on-demand childcare.

"As a senior leader and mother of three young children, I'm proud to work at a company that recognizes the vital role that women play in the workplace and at home and continues to cultivate an environment where they can thrive in all aspects of their lives," said Lori Shaffer, Vice President of Global Nonwovens at Kimberly-Clark. "Female leaders are key to delivering Kimberly-Clark's purpose of Better Care for a Better World and in driving our long-term growth. We remain committed to supporting their own individual growth and success."

Methodology

The 2021 Top 75 Companies were selected based on organizations' responses to more than 200 questions on topics that include female representation at all levels, but especially the corporate officer and profit and loss leadership ranks. The application, based on 2020 data, tracks and examines how many employees have access to programs and policies that promote advancement of women and how many employees take advantage of them, plus how companies train managers to help women advance. To be considered, companies must have a minimum of two women on their boards of directors, a U.S.-based CEO, and at least 500 U.S. employees. The full list of companies can be found here.

In addition to being named to the 2021 Top 75 Companies for Executive Women list, Kimberly-Clark was recognized by Seramount as one of the 2021 Best Companies for Multicultural Women and was included on Forbes' 2021 list of America's Best Employers for Diversity.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About Seramount

Seramount, now part of EAB, is a strategic professional services firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with some of the most iconic companies in the world, we've built a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Our comprehensive DE&I toolkit includes actionable research and insights, membership, strategic guidance and consulting, and inspiring events, meeting each client's needs no matter where they are on their journey and guiding them along an ever-changing landscape. Seramount has empowered over 450 organizations to realize the business benefits of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Learn more at seramount.com.

