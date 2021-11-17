MIM Software Inc. Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for AI Segmentation and New Single Timepoint Dosimetry Capability for Molecular Radiotherapy

CLEVELAND, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of medical imaging software, announced today new innovations to MIM SurePlan™ MRT, its software package for Molecular Radiotherapy.

(PRNewsfoto/MIM Software Inc.)

MIM SurePlan MRT has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for new AI segmentation models, which simplify the contouring process for dosimetry. AI segmentation provides significant time savings and enhanced results compared to manual and atlas-based segmentation. MIM Software's AI segmentation models can be deployed locally or through the cloud.

"We understand the challenges that are commonly faced when implementing clinical dosimetry," said Tim Adams, Nuclear Medicine Market Director at MIM Software. "AI segmentation is one of the technologies needed to make clinical dosimetry practical. Most deployments of AI utilize cloud infrastructures and demand laborious legal agreements for the technologies to be used. However, we have made it easier for all clinics to access it by offering segmentation models in the cloud and locally."

In addition, MIM SurePlan MRT now includes two single time point methods – the Hänscheid approach and the prior-information approach.

The Hänscheid approach uses a single SPECT/CT acquired around a carefully chosen time after each cycle of therapy to calculate the absorbed dose. The prior information approach uses time-activity curve information from multiple SPECT/CTs after the first cycle to calculate the dose for the remaining cycles, using only a single SPECT/CT at each of the remaining cycles.

MIM Software will demonstrate its new AI segmentation models in the AI Showcase at the RSNA 2021 Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting in Chicago (November 28-December 1). MIM Software will also demonstrate MIM SurePlan MRT in booth #6327.

About MIM Software Inc.

MIM Software Inc. is a privately held company with a dynamic working environment. It is headquartered in Cleveland, OH, with international offices in Beijing, Chengdu, and Brussels. These fully-staffed offices manage application support as well as sales and engineering efforts for the European and Asian markets, respectively.

MIM Software sells its products globally to imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. The company's products are used in over 3000 centers worldwide, with more than 500 of those centers located outside of the United States.

To learn more, visit www.mimsoftware.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIM Software Inc.