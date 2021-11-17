Provention Bio Appoints Jan Hillson, M.D., as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development

RED BANK, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease, today announced the appointment of Jan Hillson, M.D., as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development. Dr. Hillson bolsters the Company's clinical development leadership group with significant experience in all phases of clinical development across various autoimmune disorders, including systemic lupus erythematosus, which is the lead target indication for PRV-3279, a DART® (bispecific antibody-based molecule) targeting the B cell surface proteins CD32B and CD79B.

"Jan will be making an immediate impact as our medical lead for the PREVAIL-2 study, where she brings significant experience in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus patients," stated Eleanor Ramos, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Provention Bio. "Given Jan's immune-focused drug development track record of successfully advancing novel treatments to patients, she also further broadens our capabilities to identify additional product candidates to intercept autoimmune diseases with significant unmet medical need."

Dr. Hillson brings over two decades of experience in academic research, patient care, teaching and directing strategy and operations of clinical research and translational medicine programs. Dr. Hillson was most recently Senior Vice President, Clinical Development at Alpine Immune Sciences. Dr. Hillson also served as Senior Vice President of Clinical and Translational Research at ChemoCentryx. Dr. Hillson additionally held roles of increasing responsibility at Momenta Pharmaceuticals, ZymoGenetics, Bristol Myers Squibb and Xcyte Therapies. Dr. Hillson played significant roles in the advancement of nipocalimab (M281), a clinically validated, best-in-class anti-FcRn antibody and the Phase 3 development of avacopan, which was recently approved for ANCA-associated vasculitis. Prior to joining industry, Dr. Hillson was a member of the clinical faculty of Harvard Medical School, Assistant Professor at the University of Washington, and Division Head of Rheumatology at Virginia Mason Medical Center. Dr. Hillson currently serves on the board of directors at Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Hillson received her M.D. from Stanford School of Medicine, an M.S. in Environmental Engineering from the California Institute of Technology, an M.S. in Marine Chemistry from Scripps Institute of Oceanography, and a B.S. from Michigan State University.

About Provention Bio, Inc.:

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of investigational therapies that may intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated disease. The Company's pipeline includes clinical-stage product candidates that have demonstrated in pre-clinical or clinical studies proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in autoimmune diseases, including type 1 diabetes, celiac disease and lupus. Visit www.ProventionBio.com for more information and follow us on Twitter: @ProventionBio.

Forward Looking Statement:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, including but not limited to, statements relating to our product pipeline, including our investigational product PRV-3279 and its potential safety and efficacy in systematic lupus erythematosus, the potential impact Dr. Hillson on the Company's capabilities and our growth as a company. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will," "may," "believe," and "expect," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related execution and results of clinical trial and product development efforts, regulatory decisions relating to our product candidates, the potential impacts of COVID-19 on our business and financial results; changes in law, regulations, or interpretations and enforcement of regulatory guidance; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; the Company's dependence upon third parties; substantial competition in the highly competitive pharmaceutical industry, including for highly qualified personnel; risks related to integrating new personnel into the Company; the Company's need for additional financing and the risks listed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. Provention does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

