Rockline Recognized for 14 Million Safe Work Hours

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockline Industries announced that the Arkansas Department of Labor has recognized its Springdale, Arkansas campus with an award for exceptional safety, achieving 14 million safe work hours without a lost time accident (LTA) on Aug. 17, 2021. This recognition puts Rockline Industries' Northwest Arkansas (NWA) facility among the very best as this milestone has only been achieved one other time since Arkansas began recognizing workplace safety in 1976.

"Despite numerous distractions brought on by the pandemic, employee shortages and supply chain challenges, our associates have maintained their focus on preventing safety incidents and this award from the State of Arkansas is a great recognition of their dedication not only to their health and safety, but to Rockline as well," said Mark Fougerousse, environmental health & safety manager of Rockline NWA.

The award from the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Division is part of the state's overall educational program to encourage workplace safety by honoring companies whose employees have accumulated a significant number of work hours without a lost day away from work due to a work-related injury or illness.

"We are always looking for ways to continually improve in all aspects of our operations. Our team members work to not only keep themselves safe, but to look out for each other and are vigilant in preventing incidents before they occur," Fougerousse concluded.

"Fourteen million hours worked without a lost time accident is an amazing achievement, few can replicate," said Joel Slank, general manager of Rockline's Springdale facility. "Our employees are committed to making each day safe, for themselves and their coworkers."



Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee and England. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.RocklineInd.com .

