Easy Instant Holiday Yard Decor With Flat-tastics™

The latest innovation by Gemmy Industries, Flat-tastics are light weight and unfold out of the box for easy setup. The A-frame structure of the Flat-tastics is unlike traditional décor, at the end of the holiday season they fold down flat to maximize storage space.

The Flat-tastics JOY Lighted Sign (MSRP 24.99), available at Walmart, features a cheerful tinsel sentiment and lights up with bright, energy-efficient LED lights. It is 30 inches tall and a joyful addition outside any yard or indoors for a holiday event.

An elegant Buck and Doe Flat-tastics (MSRP 14.98 each) incorporates a luxurious display of Gemmy's new LuxeSparkle™ lighting technology. The two-tone lighting technology includes steady champagne and sparkling white lights for a stunning, shimmering look.

Disney's Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Flat-tastics Scene makes decorating easy and fun. It delivers a beautiful scene of iconic characters with a Christmas tree.

The Flat-tastics collection (MSRP 14.98 – 39.99) is available at various retailers. For more information, visit www.gemmy.com

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

