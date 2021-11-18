Eseye Launches Global Professional Services Organisation to Accelerate Enterprise IoT Adoption

GUILDFORD, England, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eseye, a pioneer of leading-edge IoT connectivity solutions, today announced a new Global Professional Services Organisation for IoT, which guides customers from ideation and proof of concept, through the design, development, and deployment of global IoT solutions at scale.

By 2025, over 27.1 billion IoT devices are expected to be deployed globally. This accelerated growth also aligns with the findings from Eseye's State of IoT Adoption research, undertaken in April 2021, in which 500 decision makers in the UK and US revealed their commitment to ramping up IoT investment, with 49% planning new projects in the next two to three years and 89% planning budget increases.

However, without an experienced technical team, project costs can quickly escalate into unanticipated risks which may ultimately threaten the project. Through its new Global Professional Services Organisation, Eseye's team of solution architects and technical solution consultants will ensure that any IoT initiative has the required rigour in place and is delivered to market on time and on budget, helping customers to realise their desired business outcomes from IoT. Eseye's dedicated professional services team leads customers through a proven methodology to define their appropriate IoT strategy to support the development of a solution that meets the goals of the business. Eseye Global Professional Services enable organisations to deliver enterprise-scale global IoT solutions that work, every time, everywhere and include:

IoT Advisory Services – to help customers identify risks and implement best practices when embarking on their IoT project.

Device Design Services – enabling customers to leverage Eseye's hardware and software expertise and perfect their global IoT strategy.

Device Onboarding – including behavioural and resilience testing of the device.

Device Certification – which ensures that all devices are certified for industry, regulatory, and carrier compliance.

Brian Casto will head up this new global division and brings with him more than 25 years' experience, helping customers turn complex, fragmented Wireless and IoT offerings into compelling solutions that are designed for simplicity and scale. In 1993, Brian was part of the early-stage start-up Aironet Wireless, which developed 802.11 WLAN technology and was acquired by Cisco for $800m. At KORE Wireless, an IoT Connectivity Provider, Brian successfully built and led a high-performing global IoT Professional Services function, significantly growing its brand profile internationally.

Brian will be supported by Vernon Brown, Director of Professional Services Development. Vernon will be responsible for the creation, maturation, and growth of new and existing professional services for global enterprise customers. With a decade of experience in delivering complex IoT solutions, notably 7 years at AT&T and 2 years at KORE Wireless, Vernon brings a wealth of IoT implementation knowledge to Eseye.

Commenting on his appointment Brian Casto, SVP, Global Professional Services said: "Eseye has experienced robust sales growth in 2021 which underlines the acceleration of demand for enterprise-level IoT solutions powered by true global connectivity. With this heightened demand and predicted growth, we can expect to see many more enterprise-scale IoT projects underway. However, in my experience all too often companies lack the expertise internally to successfully develop and deploy scalable IoT-based solutions. Often, they don't have the resources to manage multiple vendor relationships for various components of the solution they are deploying, and they don't understand the complexities associated with these projects. There are security issues, logistics challenges, and the management and co-ordination of multiple vendors to consider.

"Our new IoT service offerings are designed to take all that pain away and ensure these challenges are overcome so that projects are delivered to the market on time and don't get derailed or delayed, or worse still, don't realise the benefits or ROI specified at the outset."

One Eseye customer, Michael Madsen, Senior Technology Lead at South African ecommerce business, Yoco, has recently implemented an IoT project that utilised Eseye's technical advisory and connectivity services: "The onboarding process was very thorough and really impressed me. Eseye ran through a very exhaustive list of technical checks. This highlighted some issues which we were able to put right before deployment and this gave us a lot of confidence in our security going forward. No other supplier has given us the same degree of technical support as Eseye."

Eseye has witnessed increasing enterprise demand for reducing the complexity of global IoT deployments, a key barrier to large-scale project rollouts. These Global Professional Services further strengthen its end-to-end managed consultancy services. Additionally, Eseye has prioritised partnering with mobile network operators (MNOs), global system integrators and technology partners, to help enterprises overcome project obstacles.

Nick Earle, CEO of Eseye, concludes: "This year Eseye has undertaken numerous strategic activities to position the company for a dynamic future, expanding headcount and investing in our technical expertise. I am delighted that Brian and Vernon have joined Eseye to spearhead our Global Professional Services, they both have deep experience having built and led high-performing global IoT service functions for a multitude of global companies. With our technical team, we are solving security challenges, guaranteeing reliability, simplifying device design and management, and delivering true global IoT device connectivity – IoT that works – every time, everywhere."

To learn more about Eseye's IoT Professional Services, visit here.

About Eseye

Eseye empowers businesses to embrace IoT without limits. We help them to visualise the impossible and bring those solutions to life through innovative IoT cellular connectivity solutions that enable our customers to drive up business value, deploy differentiated experiences, and disrupt their markets.

Our pioneering technology allows businesses to overcome the complexity of IoT deployment and develop, deploy, and manage IoT projects without the fear of getting it wrong. We guide them every step of the way. Supported by a powerful partner ecosystem, we seamlessly connect devices across 190 countries, agnostic to over 700 available global networks. Find out more at www.eseye.com.

