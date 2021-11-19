Brii Biosciences Joins Hang Seng Composite Index

DURHAM, N.C. and BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio" or the "Company", stock code: 2137.HK), today announced that Brii Biosciences has been included as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Index.

Dr. Ankang Li, Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary of Brii Biosciences, commented, "The inclusion of Brii Bio in the Hang Seng Composite Index reflects that the capital market's growing recognition of our performance and development, which will also further enhance our stock liquidity, visibility and promote the expansion of our investor base. It also signifies that we have met the criteria for inclusion in the Hong Kong Stock Connect program. We will continue to strengthen our Research &Development, clinical and commercialization capabilities and explore innovative treatment options for patients to create value for our shareholders."

The Hang Seng Index is the most influential index in the Hong Kong stock market. It is calculated and reviewed on a quarterly basis by Hang Seng Index Company Limited. Among them, the Hang Seng Composite Index (including 500 components) which covers about the top 95th percentile of the total market capitalization of companies listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), offers a comprehensive Hong Kong market benchmark. Adopting the free-float-adjusted market capitalization methodology, the HSCI can be used as a basis for index funds, mutual funds as well as performance benchmarks. Brii Biosciences' inclusion in the HSCI indicates that the Company's shares are eligible for trading via the Hong Kong Stock Connect, which is a channel for stock trading and investment between Hong Kong and the investors in the capital market of Mainland China.

About Brii Bio

Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio", or the "Company", stock code: 2137.HK) is a biotechnology company based in China and the United States committed to advancing therapies for significant infectious diseases, such as hepatitis B, COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, multi-drug resistant (MDR) or extensive drug resistant (XDR) gram-negative infections, and other illnesses, such as the central nervous system (CNS) diseases, which have significant public health burdens in China and worldwide. For more information, visit www.briibio.com.

