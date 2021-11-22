InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Pillow for the Prone Position (CCT-4529)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more comfortable way to rest the head and upper body when lying face down on the stomach," said an inventor, from Miamisburg, Ohio, "so I invented the PRONE PILLOW. My design can be used on a lounge chair, sand, grass or within a bed."

The patent-pending invention provides added comfort while resting in the prone position. In doing so, it helps to reduce neck and back pain or muscle stiffness. It also increases support for the shoulders, sternum and collar bone and it allows the user to breathe freely without discomfort. The invention features a durable and portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for individuals at the beach or pool, households, medical facilities, age-assist, and hospitals with patients that require a prone position. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4529, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

