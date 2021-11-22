InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Planter for Accessing the Root System (PHL-127)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to have unhindered access to the root system, dirt and other areas of a potted plant," said an inventor, from Levittown, Pa., "so I invented the patent pending BREAK AWAY PLANT POT. My design provides added convenience and visual clarity when caring for and maintaining the root system of a plant."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to view and access the root system of a potted plant. In doing so, it facilitates treatments or transplants of vegetation. It also prevents disruption and damage and it could improve the health and appearance of a plant. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who grow indoor or outdoor plants, gardeners and florists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHL-127, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp