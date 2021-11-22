InventHelp Inventor Develops Silky Smooth Shave (OCM-1466)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While I was shaving my face I thought there had to be a more efficient method to complete this task," said an inventor from Garden Grove, Calif. "This inspired me to design a shaving preparation that combines hand soap together with lotion for a very close, moisturized shave."

He developed the BABY BOTTOM to provide a clean, silky and smooth shave that would leave skin conditioned, moisturized, healthy and well toned. This invention could save time and energy while preventing rashes, razor bumps, irritations and cuts. Additionally, it would condition as well as nourish the skin.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1466, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

