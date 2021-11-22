Make-A-Wish Announces Return of Families For Wishes for its Second Year Inviting Families to Give Back this Holiday Season

PHOENIX, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Make-A-Wish® is calling on families across the country to once again come together through Families For Wishes, a fundraising campaign aimed at delivering hope and joy to children fighting critical illnesses.

Make-A-Wish

Communities of families, friends and more can create their own unique Families For Wishes fundraising page at familiesforwishes.org and raise funds to help grant life-changing wishes. Families For Wishes provides a new approach to fundraising in support of the Make-A-Wish mission by inviting individuals near and far to leverage technology to come together and give back.

"This holiday season, many of us will reconnect with family and friends and enjoy our favorite traditions once again," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "When you and your loved ones come together to create a Families For Wishes page and raise money for Make-A-Wish, you can spark joy in children with critical illnesses through the power of a wish."

Signing up is as easy as one-two-three:

Visit familiesforwishes.org Enter a U.S. zip-code to find a Make-A-Wish team nearby. Funds raised will support families in the team's chosen area. Create a family fundraising page, add a picture and begin fundraising!

The Families For Wishes activation will make it possible for more wish kids like 8-year-old Tiago to experience the power of a wish. Tiago's wish to go bobsledding delivered hope as he recovered from battling a very rare brain tumor.

"Every step of the journey was remarkable, full of amazing surprises! Tears and frowns were replaced with smiles and excitement. Tiago no longer dwells on what he can't do. Now he is braver, and his wish was a big part of that," said Elena, Tiago's mom.

To learn more about Make-A-Wish and how to make life-changing wishes possible for children with critical illnesses by joining a Families For Wishes team, visit familiesforwishes.org.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring the power of wishing to every eligible child because each step of the wish journey can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 30,000 volunteers across the U.S. unite to deliver hope to wish kids and their families when they need it most. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 500,000 wishes worldwide; more than 340,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

