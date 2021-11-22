Mindshare And Espolòn Tequila Launch Private Marketplace To Elevate LatinX And Hispanic Voices

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The LatinX and Hispanic community is one of the fastest growing groups in the U.S. They make up nearly 20% of the population1 and their buying power grew to $1.9 trillion in 2020.2 Yet this community receives only 6% of the ad industry's spending3 and is significantly underrepresented in news media.4

Mindshare, the global media agency network that's part of WPP, is launching a LatinX private marketplace (known as a PMP) to drive media investment dollars towards Hispanic and LatinX journalism, artists, and creators across the U.S. It is the third in a series of Inclusion PMPs that the agency has created to support underrepresented communities in journalism, following earlier PMPs dedicated to the LGBTQ and Black communities. Espolòn Tequila is the launch brand for the LatinX PMP, using its advertising and media plans to support LatinX journalism and content.

"Espolòn Tequila is not only produced in Mexico, but the brand and the product is, at its heart, a tribute to Mexican history and culture," says Bernadette Knight, Senior Category Marketing Director for Espolòn Tequila. "We're always seeking out ways to support content and voices that are aligned to the brand's heritage and values. But more than that, it's important to lift up the voices of the Hispanic and LatinX community, not just during Hispanic Heritage Month, but year-round. We're excited to be a launch partner for this PMP, and for the continued success we've had with the other Inclusion PMPs as well."

The LatinX PMP is launching with 20 publishers across the U.S., spanning English and Spanish-speaking content. It's focused on an inclusivity of voices across all generations of the Hispanic and LatinX community, spanning different countries, languages, and cultures.

"The Hispanic and LatinX population is so varied and diverse, but at our core, we share the same values across family and community," said Carolina Mendez, Senior Associate, Paid Social, Mindshare, who is leading the launch of the LatinX PMP with a team in the U.S. "As a Latina member of the media industry, I felt a personal and social responsibility to help keep our community's journalist voices alive, working closely with a cross-discipline team of colleagues at Mindshare. Together, we're proud to drive Good Growth for both our clients and the industry at large with offerings like the LatinX PMP."

"We have been very vocal about the need for the advertising industry to fund LatinX and Hispanic media in a way that reflects the importance of Latino communities in this country," says Iván Adaime, CEO of Impremedia, home of La Opinión and El Diario. "We appreciate and celebrate the actions that Mindshare have taken in this regard with the launch of the LatinX PMP."

The LatinX PMP is an integral new addition to the media plan for Espolòn Tequila's larger "Join the Revolution" marketing campaign, aimed at all the gamechangers and revolutionaries in spirit out there who are going against the status quo and shaking convention to the bone.

The Success of Mindshare's Inclusion PMP Series

Espolòn Tequila is a part of Campari Group, who also own SKYY Vodka. Campari Group's SKYY Vodka was the launch partner and first-mover brand when Mindshare launched the LGBTQ PMP—the first in the agency's award-winning Inclusion PMP series. Since then, a number of brands have signed to help support the journalism and content of underrepresented communities through the LGBTQ and Black Community PMPs, and have found business success in doing so. The Inclusion PMP series is a prime example of Mindshare's "Good Growth" brand proposition, driving growth for clients that is enduring, sustainable, and helps to shape both society and the world for the better.

This third Inclusion PMP is closely aligned with GroupM's commitment to support underrepresented voices and advance diversity in the media ecosystem as part of its Responsible Investment Framework. As part of that commitment, earlier this year, GroupM launched the Media Inclusion Initiative, an integrated investment strategy to support and grow diverse and Black-owned media companies and creators, with an initial focus on Black-owned media and creators. And last year, GroupM launched the Multicultural Marketplace, a comprehensive list of Black and Hispanic owned and/or focused publishers across the U.S.

The Inclusion PMP series is a cross-Mindshare team initiative, led by Mindshare Collective, a diversity, equity, and inclusion advocacy group within the agency. The group has two areas of focus: creating new resources and conversations around DE&I for employees, and driving digital offerings for clients that make media more diverse—such as Mindshare's LGBTQ and Black Community PMPs launched last year.

Over the past 18 months, the Inclusion PMP series has been awarded at Festival of Media Global, MMA's Smarties, the AdExchanger Awards (for Best DEI Initiative), and more, in addition to contributing to Mindshare wins at Campaign's Media Agency of the Year, MediaPost's Media Agency of the Year, and Ad Age's Agency A-List.

About Mindshare:

Mindshare is a media services company that accelerates Good Growth for its clients in the age of transformation. All agencies promise their clients growth, but what Mindshare delivers is something different. More than just short-term, flash in the pan growth, it's Good Growth - enduring, diversified, and more sustainable over time because it will align your business ambitions with the views and values of your consumers. To do this we use media as a multiplier to drive our client's sales and maximize their marketing investments; we use media with intention to connect clients with consumers around their values and we seek to understand consumers both through the accuracy of data as well as the empathy of humanity. We were the first purpose built company created by WPP and today our 10,000 people operate in 116 offices in 86 countries, helping to drive Good Growth for our clients, our people, the industry and the world.

About Espolòn Tequila

The story of Espolòn lies in the heart of Mexican history itself. Distilled from hand-harvested 100% Weber Blue Agave in Los Altos, the Highlands region of Jalisco, the award-winning tequilas are the pride of the San Nicolas Distillery and made in the Mexican tradition with modern techniques. A dream come true for Master Distiller Cirilo Oropeza, Espolòn pays homage to the legendary rooster, and is a tribute to the artists who inspired the world with their true portrayals of the rich, storied culture of Mexico. Espolòn's striking bottle artwork features the calavera (skeletons) depicting key moments in Mexican history, and led by the proud rooster, Ramón.

Espolòn, at its heart, is a tribute to Mexican culture. Each bottle's label captures a different moment from Mexico's history, but all pay tribute to one true hero – José Guadalupe Posada. Posada was a 19th century artist and printmaker, a real pioneer and a bit of a rebel. His most famous work, the calavera (skulls), made powerful commentary on the social injustices of his time. He gave his people a voice and gave the art world a style that continues to influence pop culture today.

