Ritchie Bros. to sell 15,000± acres of farmland in January and March 2022

Massive farmland sales in Saskatchewan and Manitoba lead a busy ag auction schedule next year

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. conducts dozens of farm auctions each year, selling tens of thousands of equipment items alongside farmland, recreational properties, and more. Getting a jump start on next year, the company has already signed up two major farm auction packages for 2022 in Torquay, SK and The Pas, MB. Together these two auctions for Hanson and Marlow Farms feature 300+ equipment items and 15,000± title acres, with surface lease revenues available on many of the parcels.

"These are two turnkey operations with all the equipment you need to go straight to work," said Jordan Clarke, Sales Director, Ritchie Bros. "The Hanson and Marlow families have kept impeccable care of their land and equipment. While we sell farmland year-round, these two massive properties don't come to unreserved auction very often. Every parcel of land and equipment item will be sold on auction day to the highest bidder, regardless of price."

9,600+ acres of farmland from Hanson Farms selling in Torquay, SK – January 25 & 26, 2022

The Hanson Farms land base consists of 9,681± title acres, of which 8,816± acres are cultivated. The home quarter of the property includes a modern, high-capacity grain handling and drying system, with a storage capacity of 500,000± bushels. The property includes two homes (1,624± sq ft & 1,050± sq ft) and a large shop (7,200± sq ft), all of which are heated with geothermal heating and have reverse osmosis water systems.

The oil and gas sector remains busy in the Torquay area and much of the land includes surface lease revenue. For those who enjoy the outdoors, the area has excellent waterfowl and whitetail deer hunting, along with some of Saskatchewan's best walleye fishing at Rafferty Dam. The 61 total quarter sections of farmland are split between the RM of Cambria #6 and the RM of Souris Valley #7.

"We are putting our farm up for auction in January so the new buyer can get a head start on the planting season," said Kirby Hanson. "My dad started farming this land back in 1968. Through the years we've had great crops of canola, durum wheat, peas, flax, corn, soybeans, chickpeas, lentils, and sunflowers. This is highly profitable land, but it's time for dad and I to spend less time working and more time boating, fishing, and motorbiking. This is a fantastic opportunity for any farmer or investor to get great farmland by unreserved auction."

Equipment highlights in the Torquay auction include two 2016 John Deere 9620RX track tractors, three 2018 John Deere S790 combines, two 2015 John Deere R4045 120-ft high clearance sprayers, and more.

6,100+ acres of farmland from Marlow Farms selling in The Pas, MB – March 15, 2022

The Marlow Farms' land base consists of 6091± title acres, of which 6028± are cultivated acres, with a soil class of E. Sold as 22 separate parcels, this land includes a home parcel, shop, machine storage buildings, and an automated grain dryer system with storage capacity for 150,000± bushels. The Pas and surrounding areas are renowned for world-class hunting and sport fishing and Clearwater Lake Provincial Park is located only 15 minutes north.

"Our farm is ideally located near a major highway and a locally-owned producer car rail loading site, with provincial water pumps located throughout the valley to assist with drainage," said Walter Marlow, who runs the farm with his brothers Tom and Frank. "All our equipment is maintained regularly, and service intervals are always followed. Additionally, our combines are inspected annually by John Deere technicians."

Equipment highlights in the Pas auction include a 2017 Versatile 550DT track tractor, two 2014 John Deere S690 RWA combines, a 2011 New Holland SP.275R 120-ft high clearance sprayer, and more.

For a complete list of auction highlights, visit rbauction.com.

