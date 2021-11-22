The University of Arizona Global Campus Partners with Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society to Provide Tuition Benefits to Members, Employees UAGC Tuition Benefits available to PTK Associate Degree Members, Advisors, and Employees

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) has launched a new partnership with Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society to provide an opportunity for all PTK associate degree alumni, current chapter advisors, employees, and immediate family members of PTK Headquarters employees to receive a tuition savings of up to $6450 per calendar year towards a bachelor's degree.

"We are thrilled about this partnership with Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, which will increase access to higher education for thousands of students across the country," said UAGC President Paul Pastorek. "PTK members have already proven how much they value an education. By believing in their talents and abilities, we look forward to empowering them to walk down an even brighter path in their educational journey with UAGC."

Phi Theta Kappa opens the doors of opportunity to bright and talented community college students, offering recognition at their first glimpse of success in college. PTK engages its members through service learning and undergraduate research programs; opportunities to connect with faculty, staff, and peers; and personal and professional development opportunities, including transfer, soft skills, and workforce preparation.

"This partnership with UAGC is significant for a lot of reasons—but most importantly because it offers our students access to a completely online campus," said PTK President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner. "Many community college students are place-based, meaning that they have ties to their communities and have no plans of leaving. Our partnership with UAGC meets our students where they are—which is everywhere."

UAGC has 50+ programs and there are no restrictions on the types of degree programs benefit recipients can pursue. Eligibility includes: PTK Alumni (associate degree graduates who were members of PTK at graduation), employees, and immediate family members of PTK Headquarters employees. Additionally, volunteer chapter PTK Advisors who don't qualify as an employee, but are confirmed through a referral, also are eligible.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 30,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

About Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 nations, with approximately 250,000 active members in the nation's colleges. Learn more at ptk.org.

