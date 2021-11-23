Habitas AlUla Named Architectural Digest Design Award Winner 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Architectural Digest Middle East announced Sunday, November 22nd the results of its annual Design Awards with sustainable sanctuary Habitas AlUla , recognized as the best project in Hospitality Design. The spectacular newly-opened property of the growing Habitas brand, located in the AlUla region of Saudi Arabia, rests within the ancient oasis in the desert canyons of the Ashar Valley, surrounded by sandstone cliffs and palm groves.

The AD Design Awards 2021 celebrates the MENA region's thriving design scene, by honoring the most exceptional people and projects from the region, across ten heavily contested categories. From architecture and interior design to product design, from commercial and residential projects to cutting-edge hospitality projects, this year's awards spotlighted the exceptional works realised within the last two years. The full list of winners can be found here .

"Habitas AlUla was designed meticulously to immerse guests within the region's authentic culture and rich natural surroundings as AlUla had previously been closed to tourism, making the region a wonder to even the most well-traveled adventurers," comments Oliver Ripley, Co-founder and CEO of Habitas Group. "We wanted to create a shared experience that both complemented the thousands of years of history present while also celebrating the progress into the future. We are honored to be awarded the Best in Hospitality for this year's AD Design Awards and will continue to lead by example through the promotion of cultural immersion and sustainable design."

Launched this November, Habitas AlUla sits in the Ashar Valley in the uncharted AlUla region in the Northwest of Saudi Arabia. The serene resort pathways lead guests up to each of the 96 guest rooms which span three tiers: premium Celestial Villas, Alcove Villas and Canyon Villas, as well as to the yoga deck, wellness and fitness centers, restaurant, and swimming pool. Each of these spaces is constructed from ethically-sourced organic materials which blend seamlessly into their natural surroundings. This minimally invasive build model, along with the property's sustainable construction methods, are the Habitas calling cards: modular-build, low impact design that does virtually no harm to the environment, creating an organic space in which meaningful experiences of all kinds will spring to life.

Co-Founded by British-born entrepreneur Oliver Ripley, and his partners Kfir Levy and Eduardo Castillo, Habitas is a growing, global hospitality group that draws conscious travelers seeking new experiences built around human connection, sustainability and local community empowerment. In addition to the newly opened AlUla property, Habitas has 'homes' in Tulum , Namibia and Bacalar . Plans are also underway for an exciting pipeline to include new locations in Mexico, Costa Rica, Morocco, Portugal and Bhutan for 2022 and beyond.

