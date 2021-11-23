InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Condom for Added Protection (HLW-281)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved condom device to protect against STD's and pregnancy," said an inventor, from Hollywood, Fla., "so I invented the patent pending TESTICLE PROTECTION CONDOM. My design could provide a safer and more enjoyable sex life."

The invention provides an effective way to promote safe sex practices. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional condoms. As a result, it helps to protect against herpes, sexually-transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancy and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for sexually active individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

