Microland and Securonix partner to deliver state-of-the-art managed SOC solutions

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, a global leader in digital transformation services, today announced its strategic partnership with Securonix, a Next-Gen SIEM platform provider to elevate its managed Security Operations Center offering. The partnership would help enterprises benefit from advanced artificial intelligence-based solutions to detect and nullify threats, in a world seeing exponential rise in data thefts and data protection getting tougher with highly complex security landscape.

"Microland advocates a Cyber Resiliency First approach to defend enterprise critical assets and a strategic partnership with Securonix, a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader, is a significant milestone," said Robert Wysocki, SVP & Global Client Solutions Leader, Cybersecurity, Microland. "It reiterates our commitment to providing a Modern Managed SOC with behavior analytics, powered by the elastic Securonix cloud, with ADR - true open XDR Architecture".

Microland offers 24 x7 SOC-as-a-service solution which tracks the ever-expanding digital footprint of the organization, contextualizes value of data assets, monitors the IT estate for cyber threats and secures it by taking real-time remedial actions. Leveraging Securonix capabilities in UEBA, online monitoring and log management, Microland would further elevate its cyber security services by adding capabilities to detect advanced threats and provide artificial intelligence-based security incident response.

Commenting on the partnership, David Wagner, Vice President, Global MSSPs & Systems Integrators, Securonix said, "We are thrilled to be working with Microland to help customers thwart the advanced attacks that modern organizations experience daily. Our modern, proactive approach to enterprise defense, coupled with Microland's global presence, is sure to deliver unmatched value to organizations looking for a managed SOC offering. The early traction we have experienced together has been incredible, and we look forward to building on that momentum throughout the balance of the year and beyond".

About Microland

Microland's commitment to "Making Digital Happen" allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to transition to Next-Gen digital infrastructure through our extensive service portfolio including Cloud and Data Center, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT. We ensure that the embrace of the digital services is predictable, reliable and stable.

In the COVID -19 impacted world, Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser sharp focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before, guaranteeing business outcomes.

Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

Read more here: https://www.microland.com/

About Securonix

Securonix has been redefining SIEM for today's hybrid cloud, data-driven enterprise. Built on big data architecture, Securonix delivers SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, Security Data Lake, NTA and vertical-specific applications as a pure SaaS solution with unlimited scalability and no infrastructure cost. Securonix reduces noise and prioritizes high fidelity alerts with behavioral analytics technology that pioneered the UEBA category.

Read more: www.securonix.com

View original content:

SOURCE Microland