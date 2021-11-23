Panther Protocol Launches Public Sale Creating the Privacy Layer for DeFi and Web3

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panther Protocol, an end-to-end privacy solution that protects DeFi and Web3 users from on-chain surveillance and economic espionage across public blockchains, has announced the launch of their Public Sale today at 2pm GMT. Through the Public Sale, the company is offering the opportunity for wider community engagement and participation in an end-to-end privacy protocol for DeFi and Web3 users. The public sale will enable users to acquire ZKP tokens, which will allow for interoperable privacy across public blockchains.

The DeFi space has seen unprecedented growth with Panther demonstrating over 500M worth of interest. Panther is of great importance to virtually all DeFi users looking to benefit from personal financial data protection and confidential cryptocurrency transactions. Panther is built using ground-breaking zkSNARKs as well as other privacy enhancing and scalability technology. Panther zAssets are 1:1 backed representations of the underlying assets they represent, offering users all the benefits of private transactions in this emerging asset type.

"The public sale registration demonstrates a huge demand for an interoperable, compliance compatible privacy protocol." says Panther Protocol CEO and co-founder Oliver Gale. "We are grateful for this overwhelming interest in our project and are confident that this signals the importance of Panther's mission - enhancing freedom and privacy for DeFi and Web3."

Panther is currently building on Ethereum, Polygon, Flare, Songbird, NEAR and Elrond. In addition to developing a robust set of APIs, SDKs and custom integrations, Panther will allow builders to provide privacy features within their apps without needing a highly specialized team of cryptographers and privacy tech engineers to do so. The idea is to create a private-by-default, decentralized ecosystem that unlocks the value that is currently siloed between blockchains.

Panther Protocol co-founder Anish Mohammed comments, "As with duality of light, privacy has a dual nature, we are in the history of privacy where we are just reconciling, privacy's dual nature. Panther protocol has managed to allow both privacy and authenticity, by combining zero knowledge proof systems and selective disclosures."

Since the company's founding they have been steadily growing their team of experts, now consisting of over 33 leaders in cybersecurity, cryptography, blockchain engineering, game theory, DeFi, ecosystem development, technology commercialization and marketing with their team set to grow in the coming months.

About Panther Protocol

Panther Protocol is an end-to-end privacy protocol for DeFi. Panther provides DeFi users with fully collateralized privacy-enhancing digital assets, leveraging crypto-economic incentives and zkSNARK technology. Users can mint zero-knowledge zAssets by depositing digital assets from any blockchain into Panther vaults. zAssets will become an ever-expanding asset class for users who want their transactions and strategies the way they should always have been: private. More information on tokenomics, exchange volumes and release schedule can be found here .

