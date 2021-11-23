Pat Sheridan to Headline Inaugural Spotlight Family Office Group Webinar Consulting executive to discuss digitization and the fourth Industrial Revolution with attendees on November 30

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotlight Family Office Group (SFOG), a collaborative global platform serving the family office and partnering communities, announced today that Modus Create co-founder and managing partner Patrick Sheridan would be the first-ever SFOG Alliance guest in their Spotlight Webinar series.

Spotlight Family Office Group (PRNewsfoto/Spotlight Family Office)

The series seeks to build and deepen relationships between family offices and professional service providers the organizations seek. Sheridan will be discussing how firms can orient for success in the fourth industrial revolution; one driven by software and technology innovation. The webinar will help attendees understand how the digital economy and future of work will impact their business and gain insights into how the new normal created by COVID has opened new opportunities for all firms.

"I am happy to announce Modus Create as our first Alliance relationship," said Matthew T. Sheridan, Founder of Spotlight. "Modus Create are leaders in the digital space and can tremendously benefit the family office ecosystem."

"I'm excited to be part of kicking off this new event series for growth stage companies," said co-founder and Managing Partner, Patrick Sheridan. "Our years of work at the highest levels of product and platform strategy for companies of all sizes have given us compelling insights about how disruption can pave the way for organizations to become market leaders."

SFOG offers a way for family offices, asset managers, qualified and accredited investors, service professionals, philanthropic organizations, and thought leaders to connect. The group allows them to forge new relationships, generate increased exposure, meet professional services partners, and potential investors.

About Spotlight Family Office Group

Spotlight Family Office Group (SFOG) is a collaborative global platform serving the family office and partnering communities. Their mission is to integrate the fragmented ecosystem within the family office sphere and create a centralized hub for communication, connection, and opportunity. https://www.spotlightfamilyoffice.com/

About Modus Create, Inc.

Modus Create builds customer-centric products, processes, and platforms to help businesses succeed in the digital economy. Our global team of strategists, designers, and technologists have helped the world's biggest brands deliver powerful digital experiences to their clients. We work in an iterative, outcome-driven way to support our clients with product strategy, customer experience (CX), full stack Agile software development, and security. For more information, visit: https://moduscreate.com

