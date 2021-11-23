Regal Partners with Flexa to Enable Digital Currency Payments for Movies and More Using Flexa, Regal patrons can buy tickets and concessions today using dozens of digital currencies at over 500 theatres

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal, a subsidiary of Cineworld Group and the operator of one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, today announced that it has partnered with Flexa, the leading pure-digital payments network, to unlock access to digital currency payments for patrons around the world.

Today, across its entire footprint of more than 7,000 screens in more than 500 theatres, Regal is helping patrons to easily pay for movie tickets, popcorn, and more using a wide variety of digital currencies—from bitcoin and ether to dogecoin and Dai—all instantly and with zero risk of fraud.

Regal understands that digital assets are a rapidly growing and increasingly important form of value. By adopting digital currencies for payment in its theatres, Regal is offering more convenience and choice for movie-goers than ever before. Through its partnership with Flexa, Regal is enabling instant payments using dozens of digital currencies, such as:

Cryptocurrencies including bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), litecoin (LTC), and dogecoin (DOGE);

Digital dollars and stablecoins including USD Coin (USDC), Dai (DAI), and Gemini dollar (GUSD); and

Digital tokens including LINK, ATOM, Basic Attention Token (BAT), and much more.

Via the Flexa network, Regal is accepting these new currencies in a safe, reliable, and trusted way. Flexa's guaranteed settlement, flexible integration options, fraud-proof architecture, and breadth of currency and payment options solve enduring challenges and points of friction that are currently hindering the widespread adoption of digital assets. In theatres, Flexa is working to help Regal enable better payments for as many different assets and across as many different protocols (including the Lightning Network) as possible. For example, when paying at Regal with Flexa-enabled apps, guests will soon have the option to link their Regal Crown Club loyalty account for special rewards.

"Regal is committed to being 'The Best Place to Watch a Movie.' As more of our customers demand digital asset solutions and safer payment methods, we are grateful to have found a partner in Flexa, a company that is revolutionizing digital payments with cutting-edge software and an innovative business platform," said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal. "This exciting partnership enables us to easily and seamlessly accept digital currencies – including dogecoin, stablecoins and bitcoin – across our theatre footprint in a simple and completely contactless way, providing our guests with the flexibility and safety they deserve as we embark on a new era."

"Flexa is committed to helping merchants enable easier, faster, and safer payment options for their customers, and that's just one of the reasons we're incredibly proud to work with Regal, whose dedication to creating an enjoyable and widely accessible cinematic experience for their loyal patrons is second to none," said Trevor Filter, co-founder of Flexa. "We're very pleased to partner with Regal as we work to enable universal digital currency payment options for movies and more, and help bring the future of payments to cinema."

About Regal

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,885 screens in 514 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of October 31, 2021. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: www.REGmovies.com

About Flexa

Flexa is the global leader in pure-digital payments. We provide merchants and developers with simple integrations for digital currency acceptance that are fast, affordable, and completely fraud-proof. Founded in 2018, Flexa's mission is to make payments more efficient and accessible for people all over the world. Learn more at https://flexa.network.

